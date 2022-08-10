Editorial note: Orinoco Tribune is issuing a second call for proposals in our Logo Redesign Contest, hoping to receive additional submissions. The first call was launched in mid-May, with a June 30 deadline. However, we would like to let our readers know that the contest is still open, and we invite all of you to participate. Please send your proposals (partial or whole), and do not hesitate to contact us if you have any question. Also share this with anyone who may be interested in participating in this contest—spread the word! Please read below for more details.

Caracas, May 15, 2022 (OrinocoTribune.com)—In preparation for our fourth anniversary, to be celebrated in the last week of November 2022, Orinoco Tribune has decided to redesign our logo in a contest that will be open to all of our readers. We will accept proposals from those interested in participating in this contest.

Below you will find a brief origin story for our current logo and graphics, a description of what we will offer to the winner, selection criteria, and official rules for the contest.

Please share this with any talented graphic designer who you think might be interested in participating in the contest.

Explanation of current logo

It was the best free option we found in a free app we used to choose our logo back in 2018.

We associate the image with the African concept of “Ubuntu,” meaning collective work and cooperation to achieve goals.

The colors initially were not to our liking, because we wanted to have more yellow, red and blue, the colors of the Venezuelan flag, but that was the only option we had. Now we are very used to it, and we like the color combination.

Explanation of the bridge

At first, Orinoco Tribune had only one image of the Angostura bridge (Image #4) that crosses the Orinoco River near Ciudad Bolívar, Bolívar state. Ciudad Bolívar is where Orinoco Tribune Editor Jesús Rodríguez-Espinoza grew up. He lived there from 1975 until 1986, completing elementary school and high school there.

Image #4 was at the head of the website for several months at the beginning, but was taken out to resolve page speed issues. At that time, we added the rather unattractive stylized bridge silhouette you can see in Image #1.

What are we looking for

We would love to have a new visual design that is based on our original image concept, yet represents an evolution. If that is not possible, we could also evaluate new ideas and proposals based on similar principles.

We are looking for the conventional set of formats used for websites like ours—versatile enough to use them for stories, reels, videos, business cards, flyers, etc.

We need them in raw format, but also in .png format at very high resolution.

What we can offer

Recognition for the winner of the contest.

A news piece about the new visual design highlighting the work of the winner and of those coming in second and third places.

Account name or signature embedded in the main homepage header logo, thus recognizing the work/creativity of the winner.

Where to submit

Proposals should be submitted to editor@orinocotribune.com or orinocotribune@gmail.com.

Selection criteria

Orinoco Tribune’s editorial team will judge using the following criteria:

Originality.

Connection with Orinoco Tribune image principles.

Color/font integration with the website.

Color combination.

Depth of meaning.

Popularity.

Official rules

Any person—individuals or teams—irrespective of their place of residence, is eligible to submit proposals.

Individuals or teams may submit no more than two proposals.

All submitted work must be the original work of the entrant(s) and must not include, be based on, or derived from, any pre-existing or third-party designs, trademarks, or copyrighted images, with the exception of Orinoco Tribune’s own graphics.

All proposals will become property of Orinoco Tribune. By submitting a proposal, each entrant agrees that any and all intellectual property rights in the logo design are assigned to Orinoco Tribune.

Except where prohibited by law, any proposal submitted into this contest constitutes permission to use the winner’s name, image, prize information, and information provided in the proposal for publicity purposes, without further permission or compensation.

Orinoco Tribune reserves the right to modify the winning logo to better fit its needs.

The decisions of the Selection Committee will be final.

The winner must submit a scalable vector version of the winning design so that it becomes adaptable to electronic and print media, to reproduction on small and large surfaces, and for use in color or in grayscale.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

