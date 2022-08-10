The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, congratulated his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro, on Sunday, August 7, after the ceremony in which Petro took office as the new president of Colombia.

“My congratulations to Colombia, to Gustavo Petro,” Maduro said in a video broadcast on his social media accounts. “We have seen the entire inauguration ceremony via Telesur.”

“And there we are: the sword, Bolívar, history,” said Maduro, showing the moment in which one of the swords of the Liberator, duly guarded, left the Plaza de Bolívar in Bogotá, where the ceremony was held, while Petro, his wife Verónica Alcocer, and their family walked behind it.

“I extend my hand to the people of Colombia, to President Gustavo Petro, to rebuild brotherhood on the basis of respect and love between peoples,” said President Maduro. “‘A second chance,’ says President Petro. You have to take advantage of it. For the good, happiness, and peace. For the peace of Colombia and the peace of Venezuela. Congratulations. Congratulations to all of Colombia. Congratulations, President Petro, God bless you.”

Gustavo Petro was sworn in as president of Colombia this Sunday, August 7, 2022, just a few minutes before Francia Márquez was sworn in as vice president.