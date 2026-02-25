The president of the Special Monitoring Commission of the Venezuelan National Assembly (AN) for the Law of Amnesty and Democratic Coexistence, Deputy Jorge Arreaza, reported Tuesday that since the commission’s establishment, it has received 4,203 amnesty applications and granted 3,052 full releases to individuals who already held precautionary measures.

During a press conference, Arreaza explained that as of Monday, 179 releases had been recorded, and that nearly 200 politicians detained for various offenses have been released.

He praised the “extraordinary pace” of petition reviews and the commission’s tireless work, commending the Citizen Power branch, the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the Public Defender’s Office, private defense attorneys, and other stakeholders for their contributions.

He specified that most of the applications came from individuals who were under precautionary measures. He clarified that those seeking amnesty need only approach the court handling their case, or submit a request through their lawyer or a family member.

After emphasizing that amnesty is key to achieving social peace, breaking polarization, and fostering coexistence, he recalled that amnesty is requested before a judge, who evaluates whether the case adheres to the 13 acts of violence stipulated in Article 8 of the legislation and whether it corresponds to crimes not covered, such as intentional homicide, genocide, drug trafficking, or inciting military action against Venezuela. The judge assesses the case and decides whether to grant amnesty. If the decision is denied, it can be appealed.

He explained that the law contemplates the evaluation of other cases not initially included in the regulations, which results in a greater socio-political impact.

He valued that although the law cannot resolve all cases, it becomes a first step towards understanding and tolerance between the different political sectors.

He recalled that each case is examined within 15 days of submitting the amnesty request. He considered that, thanks to the current pace of work, the deadline can be met in all cases.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SH