 Over 3,000 Venezuelans Granted Amnesty Under Reconciliation Law – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
February 25, 2026
Venezuelan PSUV Deputy Jorge Arreaza gives statements to the press on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. Photo: X/@Asamblea_Ven.

Venezuelan PSUV Deputy Jorge Arreaza gives statements to the press on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. Photo: X/@Asamblea_Ven.