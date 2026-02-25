Venezuela and Cuba reaffirmed their fraternal relations and mutual solidarity during the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) in Geneva, Switzerland. This was highlighted Monday by Foreign Minister Yván Gil, following a meeting with his Cuban counterpart, Bruno Rodríguez.

“On this occasion, we reaffirm our brotherhood and mutual solidarity as nations committed to the defense of their sovereignty, self-determination, and the truth of our peoples,” Gil stated, following the high-level meeting.

Meanwhile, the Cuban foreign minister highlighted that, during the exchange, the historical solidarity and cooperation between both countries was emphasized, as well as the willingness to continue deepening this brotherhood.

So far this year, Cuba and Venezuela have faced escalating aggression by US imperialism.

The Bolivarian homeland was brutally attacked in the early hours of January 3 with a series of bombings on populated areas of Caracas, Miranda, La Guaira, and Aragua state. The invasion, carried out by US troops under orders from President Donald Trump, left more than 100 dead, including civilians and military personnel. During the armed attack, the constitutional president, Nicolás Maduro, and his wife, Deputy Cilia Flores, were kidnapped.

Following the armed aggression against Venezuela, the US also intensified its attacks against the Cuban government and people, beginning with the illegal seizure of Venezuelan oil shipments destined for Cuba.

On January 29, President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing tariffs on any product from countries that directly or indirectly sell or otherwise supply oil to the Caribbean island in an unprecedented attempt to sow chaos and a humanitarian crisis on the island.

The measure, which is part of the historical policy of commercial, economic, and financial blockade of the US against Cuba, has been described as a deliberate attempt at economic strangulation.

Following the signing of the new US Executive Order against Cuba, Venezuela expressed its support for Cuba and rejected the US attempt to impose punitive measures on countries that decide to maintain legitimate trade relations with the Caribbean island.

“Free trade is a core principle of international economic relations between sovereign states, and cannot be subject to any type of coercion that impedes the free exchange of goods and services,” the Venezuelan government stated in a communique.

Delcy Rodríguez denounces attempts to derail peace and unity efforts

Simultaneously, Acting President Delcy Rodríguez stated Monday night that she will reveal the names of those who intend to continue disrupting “the path of tranquility.”

“I am seeing that there are sectors misinterpreting the Amnesty Law and the Coexistence process. They already have plans, and in due course, I will reveal them to the country so that everyone knows who, from a luxury hotel in the United States or Europe, intends to derail this process, intends to disrupt the path to tranquility and peace in Venezuela.” This warning was issued during a meeting with relatives of victims of political violence from 1999 to the present.

Rodríguez emphasized that it will be the Venezuelan people who judge, “let the Venezuelan people decide what we have to do” with those extremist sectors that seek to disrupt peace.

“Because enough is enough! That’s when I say: ‘No repetition’; that’s when I call for genuine and true justice, because enough is enough,” she said before dozens of victims of political violence caused by far-right sectors over the last 28 years.

Earlier, Rodríguez stated at the event that she was aware “of some sectors that are not correctly interpreting what is happening in the country, they are measuring it from a political-partisan defeat,” when in reality “on January 3, Venezuela lost, all Venezuelan women and men lost. There was no winner in this country.”

In her speech, Rodríguez emphasized that the division among Venezuelans due to political polarization was the main factor responsible for the military aggression carried out by the US against Venezuela on January 3.

