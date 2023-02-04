On Wednesday night, in a virtual meeting of Peru’s Council of Ministers, the government of Peru approved a legislative initiative proposing to advance the general elections to next October, after Congress had rejected earlier that same day the previously recommended December 2023 date.

Peru’s Ministry of Justice and Human Rights announced through its Twitter account that the the executive branch would “present [a] project that proposes general elections for the second Sunday of October 2023.”

The initiative rules out the call for the constituent assembly that was demanded by various social groups.

It also proposes that congresspeople be elected alongside the President of the Republic during general elections called on the second Sunday of October 2023.

The bill stipulates that the elected president will take the oath of law and assume office on December 31, 2023, and conclude his term on July 28, 2028, Telesur reports.

It also adds that the elected congresspeople will take legal oath and assume office on December 29, 2023, and conclude their term on July 26, 2028.

On Wednesday, the plenary session of the Peruvian Congress had rejected with 54 votes the initial proposal presented by the president of the Constitution Commission, Hernando Guerra-García, who sought to advance the general elections to December 2023. After this initial rejection, the newly proposed October 2023 date was then approved.

