TAP had not operated the Caracas-Lisbon route for the past two years. In 2020, the Venezuelan government had suspended TAP operations for 90 days, after the airline was accused of violating international security regulations by allowing the transportation of explosives on a Lisbon-Caracas flight in which Juan Guaidó and his uncle, Juan José Márquez, were traveling.

The government of Portugal also investigated the airline due to this security failure. Finally, TAP was granted the permit to restart its Venezuela operations earlier this year. In April and May, the airline carried out three test flights between Caracas and Lisbon, and it was announced that its regular operations would restart on June 21. According to schedule, TAP has now resumed its Portugal-Venezuela passenger flights.

(Últimas Noticias) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

