On Tuesday, June 21, Portuguese airline TAP resumed its Lisbon-Caracas flight. The decision for the resumption of operations was informed in April by the president of the National Institute of Civil Aeronautics of Venezuela (INAC), Juan Teixeira.
El @InacVzla informa que este jueves #21Abr, así como los días #5May y #16May será reactivada las operaciones regulares de la ruta LISBOA-MAIQUETÍA-LISBOA.
Asimismo se informa que a partir del #21Jun dicha ruta contará con 2 frecuencias semanales.
Necesario es VENCER! pic.twitter.com/j4lW3GchBj
April 21, 2022
TAP had also informed of the renewal of flights through a statement in March, when the airline reported that it would operate two weekly flights to and from Lisbon and Caracas, on Tuesdays and Saturdays. TAP will operate an Airbus A330neo with a capacity of 298 passengers.
A partir de 21/06, iremos retomar a nossa operação Lisboa-Caracas, com voos às terças e sábados! Até lá vamos realizar 3 voos especiais entre as capitais, nos dias 21 de abril, 5 e 16 de maio.
Reservem já a vossa viagem, sem taxas de alteração, em https://t.co/blPSFM28Mf. 🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/dhOQv7URYB
March 11, 2022
TAP had not operated the Caracas-Lisbon route for the past two years. In 2020, the Venezuelan government had suspended TAP operations for 90 days, after the airline was accused of violating international security regulations by allowing the transportation of explosives on a Lisbon-Caracas flight in which Juan Guaidó and his uncle, Juan José Márquez, were traveling.
The government of Portugal also investigated the airline due to this security failure. Finally, TAP was granted the permit to restart its Venezuela operations earlier this year. In April and May, the airline carried out three test flights between Caracas and Lisbon, and it was announced that its regular operations would restart on June 21. According to schedule, TAP has now resumed its Portugal-Venezuela passenger flights.
