President Maduro Accuses James Story of Sabotaging Mexico Talks

On Monday, September 27, President Nicolás Maduro stressed that Venezuela continues to advance in the Mexico talks, to turn the page of the conspiracies and move towards the recovery of Venezuela’s assets abroad.

President Maduro explained that both parties involved in the talks “have taken a step further in the dialogue and understanding,” after agreeing on three key aspects that will guide the negotiations against external pretensions that wish to hinder the mechanisms aimed at enforcing peaceful and sovereign solutions to the Venezuelan current situation.

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuela’s Justice First Blames Guaidó’s Popular Will Party for Misuse of National Assets Abroad

The president criticized James Story for boycotting the dialogue. Story is the US “ambassador” to Venezuela, who is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

“We ask these countries not to interfere in the affairs of Venezuela,” continued President Maduro. “This week the dialogue was boycotted by Story, he wanted to destroy it. Do they want to destroy the dialogue from the United States or from Colombia?”

President Maduro reiterated that the negotiations also aim to recover Venezuelan assets seized abroad.

“Whatever Iván Duque does, Monómeros is Venezuelan and we are going to get it back; whatever Juan Guaidó does, CITGO is Venezuelan and we are going to get it back,” stressed the president.

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuelan Government Delegation Arrives in Mexico for Third Round of Dialogue

Maduro also commented that the impasse with the Kingdom of Norway had been successfully overcome at the start of the third round of negotiations, after the declarations made by the outgoing Prime Minister of Norway, Erna Solberg, at the UN General Assembly about an alleged lack of democracy and disrespect for human rights in Venezuela raised doubts about the impartiality of the Scandinavian nation’s facilitator team.

In this regard, on Saturday, September 25, the head of the Venezuelan government delegation, Jorge Rodríguez, declared that “we consider this situation as water under the bridge and we stand together with the negotiation team from the Kingdom of Norway,” as well as with the Russian Federation, the Kingdom of Netherlands, and Mexico as facilitators of the political dialogue.

Featured image: President Nicolás Maduro with the vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, Diosdado Cabello, and the first combatant, Cilia Flores. Photo: Presidential Press

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC