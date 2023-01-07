On Friday, January 6, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, announced the appointment of Pedro Rafael Tellechea as the new president of PDVSA (Petróleos de Venezuela) replacing Asdrúbal Chávez, and Yván Gil Pinto as the new foreign affairs minister, replacing Carlos Faría. He also appointed Aníbal Coronado as the new head of government of Francisco de Miranda Insular Territory.

President Maduro stated that Pedro Rafael Tellechea has extensive experience at the head of Pequiven, the Venezuelan state petrochemical industry, belonging to the PDVSA holding. The president said that Tellechea “will consolidate the momentum of the national oil industry.” He also thanked the outgoing president of PDVSA, Asdrúbal Chávez for his management of the industry, and added that he “will soon have new responsibilities.”

Regarding the newly appointed foreign minister, Yván Gil Pinto, President Maduro stated that he will carry out this new responsibility “with great professionalism.” He also thanked Carlos Faría “for his outstanding work,” and added that “he will have new tasks in the coming days.”

He designado a Yván Gil Pinto, nuevo canciller de Venezuela, una responsabilidad que estoy seguro que desempeñará con gran profesionalismo. Agradezco a Carlos Faria por su destacada labor, en los próximos días le vendrán nuevas tareas. pic.twitter.com/l6xoyIarbs — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) January 6, 2023

After appointing Aníbal Coronado as the head of the government of Francisco de Miranda Insular Territory, compromising all the Venezuelan islands in the Caribbean, President Maduro stated that it is a region “with great potential that must be promoted as a strategic area for national development. His [Coronado] experience will be vital for this work.”

Said insular territory is an administrative division that comprises the central sector of the federal dependencies of Venezuela (archipelagos of Los Roques, La Orchila and Las Aves, among others). The division was created by special law in 2011.

PDVSA será presidida por Pedro Rafael Tellechea, quien con su gran experiencia al frente de PEQUIVEN, consolidará el impulso de la industria petrolera nacional. Todo nuestro reconocimiento a la labor de Asdrúbal Chávez quien pronto tendrá nuevas responsabilidades. pic.twitter.com/V5HCGPWPo6 — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) January 6, 2023

Foreign ministers with short-term office

Since the replacement of former minister of foreign affairs of Venezuela, Jorge Arreaza, who remained in the post for more than 4 years, from August 2017 until August 2021, the Venezuelan foreign office has had two ministers in less than 17 months.

Félix Plasencia led the ministry for nine months, from August 2021 to May 2022, followed by Jesus Faría for eight months, from May 2022 to January 2023. Many experts consider this lack of strong leadership in a ministry of such importance as a setback that might affect Venezuela’s foreign relations in a complex but promising regional and international scenario.

Although it is expected that Yván Gil will carry out his charge admirably, some analysts opine that his technical background and lack of political leadership might represent a continuation of the trend initiated some two years ago with the appointment of Félix Plasencia.

(Alba Ciudad) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

