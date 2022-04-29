President Maduro Meets with ILO Delegation

This Wednesday night, the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, held a meeting at Miraflores Palace with a delegation from the International Labor Organization (ILO) as part of the Social Dialogue Forum being held in Caracas from April 25 until Thursday, April 28.

“Excellent meeting with the delegation of the International Labor Organization that is in our country, within the framework of the Social Dialogue Forum,'” the head of state wrote on his Twitter account.

“Our fight will always be in favor of the Venezuelan working class, of which I am proud to belong,” he added.

Excelente reunión con la delegación de la Organización Internacional del Trabajo que se encuentra en nuestro país, en el marco del “Foro de Diálogo Social”. Nuestra lucha siempre será a favor de la Clase Trabajadora venezolana, de la que estoy orgulloso de pertenecer. pic.twitter.com/MF4OlfWxfT — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) April 28, 2022

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuela Asks International Labor Organization to Study Effects of Sanctions on Workers

Also attending the meeting were Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia, and Labor Minister José Ramón Rivero.

The ILO was represented by Italo Cardona, director of the ILO Office for the Andean countries based in Lima, Peru, Amanda Villatoro, coordinator for Latin America and the Caribbean at the Office for Workers’ Activities (ACTRAV) based in Geneva, Switzerland, and Roberto Villamil, who works as Senior Counselor and Coordinator for Relations and Technical Cooperation with Latin America at the Office for Employers’ Activities (ACTEMP), in Geneva.

ILO officials participated in the Social Dialogue Forum in order to find common ground from which to meet the demands of the country’s workers.

Reunión con representantes de la Organización Internacional del Trabajo, en marco del "Foro de Diálogo Social". pic.twitter.com/QbxObPFXCn — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) April 28, 2022

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuelan Parliament Resumes ILO Agreements and Demands Workers’ Struggle

The Social Dialogue Forum was inaugurated on April 25 and concluded this Thursday, April 28. At the event, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez stated that there was a need for Venezuelans “to meet in diversity, to meet with respect, to meet with tolerance.”

She also said that this forum responds to the recommendations provided to Venezuela during three ILO conventions, such as Convention 26, which deals with the setting of minimum wages, Convention 87 on Freedom of Association and Convention 144 on Tripartite Consultation.

#EnFotos 📸 | La instalación del Foro de Diálogo Social contó con la participación de una comisión de Alto Nivel de la Organización Internacional del Trabajo (OIT) y con más de 120 representantes de asociaciones sindicales, trabajadores y empresarios.#VenezuelaEsDiálogo pic.twitter.com/pHkpg4HcpK — MIPPCI (@Mippcivzla) April 26, 2022

Venezuela asked the ILO delegation to investigate the consequences and damage caused to the country’s workers by the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States and the European Union.

Featured image: President Maduro alongside Vice President Rodríguez during a meeting with the International Labor Organization (ILO) at Miraflores Palace on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@NicolasMaduro. (Últimas Noticias) by Janna Corredor Translation: Orinoco Tribune OT/JRE/SL/EF

Please leave this field empty Want More ? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.