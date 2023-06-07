June 6, 2023
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro shaking hands with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman upon Maduro's arrival to the presidential palace in Jeddah on Monday, June 6, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@rtarabic.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro shaking hands with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman upon Maduro's arrival to the presidential palace in Jeddah on Monday, June 6, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@rtarabic.