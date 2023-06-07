In the context of his visit to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, held a meeting this Monday with Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, crown prince and prime minister of Saudi Arabia.

The dialogue aimed to deepen bilateral relations between the two Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) founders, under the principle of mutual respect and self-determination of the peoples.

The encounter occurred a few hours before the arrival of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Saudi Arabia and two days after the OPEC+ ministerial meeting where considerable oil cuts were agreed upon to keep oil prices stabilized.

Through his social media accounts, the Venezuelan head of state reiterated his commitment to advance a mutually beneficial relationship, in various strategic areas, for the benefit of both nations.

“I had a very fruitful and productive meeting with Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, crown prince of Saudi Arabia,” President Maduro wrote.

The Venezuelan delegation accompanying President Maduro included his wife and deputy for the National Assembly, Cilia Flores; Vice President of Communication, Culture and Tourism Freddy Ñáñez; Minister of the Office of the Presidency Jorge Márquez; Foreign Minister Yván Gil Pinto; Oil Minister Pedro Tellechea; and the Venezuelan ambassador to Saudi Arabia, David Velásquez.

For its part, the Saudi Arabian delegation accompanying the crown prince was made up of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Faisal Bin Farhan; Minister of State, Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban; Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al Faisal; Minister of the National Guard Prince Abdullah bin Bandar; Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture Abdulrahman Bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fad; Investment Minister Khaled Al Faleh; Minister of Planning and Economy Faisal Al Ibrahim; and the director general of the General Intelligence Directorate, Khalid Bin Ali Al Humaidan.

Caracas and Riyadh maintain a longstanding bilateral relationship, consolidated with their participation in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Venezuela and Saudi Arabia are both frequently mentioned as the countries with the greatest proven oil reserves, accounting for about 300 billion and 298 billion barrels of crude under their surface, respectively.

