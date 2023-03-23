Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro appointed Pedro Rafael Tellechea as the new Minister of Petroleum on Tuesday. Telechea will also continue in his position as president of the state oil company Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA).

Through his social media accounts, the Venezuelan head of state indicated that, during a meeting with Tellechea, the “transformation process” that will take place within PDVSA was discussed.

“I met with the president of PDVSA, engineer Pedro Tellechea, I appointed him as the new minister of petroleum, within the framework of the transformation process that the industry is undergoing,” wrote President Maduro.

Tellechea, who has held the position of president of PDVSA since January of this year, expressed his commitment to strengthening the productive apparatus of the country.

“Count on my greatest effort and full commitment to continue contributing to the economic and social development of our country, hand in hand with your leadership, together with the entire government team,” Tellechea wrote on his social media accounts.

In addition to serving as president of PDVSA, Tellechea served previously as president of the Venezuelan Aluminum Industry, CA (Venalum) and head of Petroquímica de Venezuela, SA (Pequiven).

Tellechea’s appointment comes one day after the resignation of Tareck El Aissami, who resigned to facilitate the investigations being carried out at PDVSA for alleged acts of corruption.

This weekend, a series of arrests were carried out against officials from the oil industry, the judiciary, and the National Assembly for alleged involvement in corruption schemes.

Deputy minister for digital economy, banking, insurance, and securities

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez announced this Wednesday via social media platforms that President Nicolás Maduro appointed Román Maniglia as the new deputy minister of digital economy, banking, insurance and securities, attached to the ministry for economy, finance, and foreign trade led by Rodríguez.

The new vice minister has extensive experience in the national and international banking sector, as he was part of the board of the Banco del Tesoro and the Banco Nacional de Desarrollo (Bandes). He is currently president of the Banco de Venezuela, appointed on September 2021. Maniglia previously held the same vice ministerial position but was replaced by Héctor Obregón.

Obregón was appointed the same day as new PDVSA vice president alongside Luis Enrique Molina Duque, who was appointed vice president of exploration and production of Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA). The decision, under Decree No. 4,790, was published in the official gazette dated March 21.

(Alba Ciudad) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

