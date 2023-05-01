Four years after the defeat of the fascist coup attempt, organized by a far-right minority on April 30, 2019, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro stated: “Nothing will disturb the peace of a conscious homeland that’s determined to defend the revolutionary path we are on.”

Through his social media accounts, the head of state recalled the triumph of the people and the authorities who were in perfect civic-military union against an extremist and fascist minority that sought to overthrow the constituted power, which then fled cowardly after its failure.

This Sunday marks the fourth anniversary of the attempted coup by the right wing staged in the Altamira bridge, in Caracas, led by Juan Guaidó with Operation Libertad, which sought to seize power and deceive the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB).

“Four years ago, people mobilized in the streets, in perfect civic-military union with the authorities, and they were able to defeat the fascist coup attempt by an extremist minority that cowardly fled after its failure. Nothing will disturb the peace of a homeland that is conscious and determined to defend the revolutionary path that we are on,” wrote Maduro.

Hace 4 años, un pueblo movilizado en la calle, y en perfecta unión cívico militar, derrotó el intento de golpe fascista de una minoría extremista que huyó cobardemente, tras su fracaso. Nada perturbará la Paz de una Patria consciente y determinada a defender el camino… pic.twitter.com/58LeXGn5kC — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) April 30, 2023

In statements from that time, the Venezuelan president had said: “We have been facing different types of coups like never before in history, due to the disastrous efforts of an opposition group, coupled with imperialism and its obsession to take power in Venezuela.”

He explained that: “The objective was to create a scene by coming with weapons to seek armed confrontation, but they failed because the people want peace, and we have proven that our path is peaceful and permanent victory.”

“Faced with each failed attempt against the social peace of our homeland, the people have always been alert and aware of their leading role in defending the Magna Carta. Thanks to this struggle, today we have a democracy that is increasingly strengthened. We will triumph!” he wrote then.

Frente a cada intento fallido contra la Paz social de nuestra Patria, el Pueblo siempre ha estado alerta y consciente de su rol protagónico en la defensa de la Constitución. Gracias a esta lucha, hoy contamos con una democracia, cada vez más fortalecida. ¡Venceremos! — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) April 30, 2023

Cabello: Civil-Military Union Keeps the Peace

In a civic-military-police union, the people of Venezuela continue to live in peace and democracy, and with the same President Nicolás Maduro, while this Sunday, April 30, the fourth anniversary of the triumph of the people, in the face of the 2019 coup attempt staged by far-right groups, was celebrated.

The statement was made by the first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, who this Sunday, in the early hours of the morning, together with members of the PSUV, Popular Power and authorities of the Venezuelan state, held an act at the Altamira bridge, on the occasion of the anniversary of another defeat against fascist forces in what ordinary Venezuelans have coined the “banana coup,” because for reasons still unknown, the few soldiers that joined the coup at Altamira bridge had brought plastic containers full of bananas.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DD

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.