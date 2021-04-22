President Maduro Requests Boost of Venezuela’s Diesel Distribution

This Wednesday, April 21, the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, requested the normalization of the country’s diesel supply. He suggested a 60-day plan to improve the distribution of diesel for the agri-food sector.

During a televised working meeting with agri-food producers, Maduro argued that Venezuela has been prohibited from importing any materials used in the oil industry, and also recalled the sabotages of refineries in Venezuela. “Whoever sells gasoline or diesel to Venezuela is sanctioned, their resources are frozen, their bank accounts are closed, their ships are expropriated,” he said.

“Recently they sabotaged the electrical system of three refineries that were already producing. We returned, we recovered, and we are already producing again,” added Maduro.

Likewise, the Venezuelan President asked for tireless effort to guarantee financial, logistical, and technological support for agriculture in Venezuela. “The destiny of Venezuela has been pronounced: from our hands the homeland will rise again!” he emphasized.

He pointed out that the goal is economic prosperity. “That is how we put it in the Plan of the Homeland,” said Maduro, “and we must make all the adjustments so that this becomes a reality.”

Featured image: President Nicolás Maduro during working meeting Wednesday in Caracas. Photo: Presidential Press.

