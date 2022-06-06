Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said that Washington has forfeited any chance of a successful Summit of the Americas by excluding three countries from the region. “The US government itself was in charge of killing the possibility of success of this summit,” said President Maduro in an interview with Atilio Borón, host of the Argentine radio program Dialogo Internacional, on National University of Avellaneda Radio and Mothers of Plaza de Mayo Association Radio.

Maduro thanked those countries of the Americas, numbering over 25, that expressed solidarity with Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba, by condemning, in some form or another, the divisive and exclusionary policies of the US exceptionalist government.

“It is claimed that a summit is being held, but it is not a summit, much less of the Americas,” said President Maduro. “Almost 90% of the governments of the continent have had the courage, in different ways, to voice a protest against exclusion.”

“The meeting in Los Angeles, where they intend to hold a Summit of the Americas, is a contradiction,” said Maduro. “That is not a summit, it is a meeting!”

Recently, the United States, host country of the summit to be held in the city of Los Angeles from June 6 to 10, withheld the invitations of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela. Washington claims that its decision is due to the fact that the governments of these three countries do not respect human rights. The decision of the Biden administration sparked criticism from various heads of state and government, as well as political and social leaders and international organizations. Most of the 14 countries that make up the Community of Caribbean States (CARICOM) warned that they will not attend the diplomatic meeting.

CELAC

Venezuela’s president noted that the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, will attend the Summit of the Americas on behalf of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC). “It seems very good to me that he brings the voice of Latin America and the Caribbean to the meeting of the Americas,” President Maduro said.

Venezuela’s head of state said that he had recently spoken with Fernández in “a friendly conversation, full of good energy, I could say.” Maduro referred to Fernández as “a colleague who wants to help Venezuela and the region,” and added that “in all his trips, he talks about the need to lift the sanctions on Venezuela and Cuba.”

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

