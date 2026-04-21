Venezuela’s justice system granted “procedural benefits” to a group of 51 citizens who had been deprived of liberty for crimes against the nation. The decision followed a formal request from the Public Prosecutor’s Office and is framed within the Program for Democratic Coexistence and Peace promoted by the national government and carried out with the aim of promoting national reconciliation.

Through an official statement, the government reported that the measure benefits individuals who were either being prosecuted or were already convicted for their participation in various acts that attempted to destabilize Venezuela.

Last Thursday, April 16, the courts received the prosecutorial requests and proceeded to execute the release orders immediately.

This legal action seeks to strengthen Venezuela’s social fabric and create optimal conditions for reconciliation among all sectors of the nation.

State authorities emphasized that granting these legal alternatives is essential to preserve sovereignty and consolidate harmony across Venezuela. The authorities reiterated that they will continue evaluating similar cases under strict compliance with the current legal framework. Through this policy of pacification, the state reaffirms its commitment to easing political tensions by using constitutional mechanisms that promote civic peace.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/CB/SL