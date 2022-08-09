Diosdado Cabello, the first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), responded this Monday to Phillip VI of Spain’s refusal to stand up and pay his honors to Bolívar’s sword during the swearing in of Colombian President Gustavo Petro. Cabello referred to Philip VI’s refusal as “shameless.”

“It makes me feel bad, the shamelessness of someone who calls himself the king of Spain,” said Cabello. “He was there and he didn’t have the manners to stand up when the victorious sword of Bolívar was brought in.”

According to Cabello, Phillip’s behavior is a sign of his pompousness as a monarch. At the same time, Spain’s royalty continues to deny the genocide and forced removal of people during colonial times.

“Everyone stood up [to honor] father Bolívar, except the cocky King of Spain,” said Cabello.

However, Cabello then noted how, while this behavior may be questionable, it was far from the most important event of the day. Cabello highlighted the significance of a progressive government rising to power in Colombia, a Bolivarian sister nation of Venezuela. Similarly, Cabello then labeled the outgoing government as something of “the past.”

“The most important thing is that Duque left, and with Duque, Colombia’s past left as well, and a new epoch for the Colombian people can start,” said Cabello. “We are happy and, as the Vice President Francia Márquez, has said, may dignity become a habit.”

In order to highlight the difference between the incoming and outgoing administrations, Cabello mentioned an order made by the outgoing head of state, Iván Duque, in which he tried to ban the sword of Simón Bolívar, who founded modern Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, from being shown during the presidential inauguration.

“The Colombian oligarchy, in its hate against father Bolívar, banned his sword from the act,” commented Cabello, “and President Petro, in a grand gesture, ordered that the swearing in not be complete until the sword of Bolívar be presented. Bolívar’s sword is here, and [with it] the big guest, the guest of honor, father Bolívar, the father of Colombia as well… The oligarchy doesn’t like to remember Bolívar.”

