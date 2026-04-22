The State Workers Association (ATE) of Argentina began a nationwide strike across the country in protest against far-right President Javier Milei’s austerity policies.

On Tuesday, April 21, the workers blocked the airports of Bariloche and El Calafate, and held a demonstration outside Jorge Newbery Aeropark in Buenos Aires.

Workers are demanding the immediate launch of wage negotiations following a loss of more than 44% of purchasing power during the Milei administration, ATE General Secretary Rodolfo Aguiar said.

The union said that imposed wage agreements fall below inflation, deepening the economic crisis faced by public sector employees in charge of the country’s strategic agencies.

Protests also took place in entities such as the National Meteorological Service and the National Institute of Industrial Technology.

At the latter institution, workers condemned statements made by Minister of Deregulation and State Transformation Federico Sturzenegger, who aims to eliminate more than 900 functions considered vital to the state.

Aguiar said that the Argentinian society supports the workers’ demands, underscoring that cuts to public employment do not eliminate privileges but instead result in a loss of rights for the entire population.

During the nationwide strike, workers are maintaining minimum staffing in hospitals and emergency care in centers for minors and older adults. Agencies such as the National Social Security Administration (ANSES) and the Comprehensive Medical Care Program (PAMI) are operating on a limited, emergency-only basis.

The protest also affects activities related to health controls at ports and customs, forest fire brigades, and maintenance of nuclear plants.

Public sector workers reiterated that they will continue assemblies and mobilizations to denounce the dismantling of state structures and demand dignified conditions against austerity policies affecting the public sector.

(Telesur English)