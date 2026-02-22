A delegation from the US feminist movement Code Pink, led by Medea Benjamin, arrived in Venezuela as part of the Internationalist Mission for Peace.

They were received on Saturday, February 21, by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil, symbolizing unity against external aggression. The aim of the activists is to break the media and political siege imposed by Washington against Venezuela.

Venezuela is not a US colony and their oil belongs to them! Despite lies and attacks from the US government, we are feeling nothing but love and resilience from Venezuelans. 💗 pic.twitter.com/AKJTiFgPMW — CODEPINK (@codepink) February 21, 2026

Foreign Minister Yván Gil thanked the delegation, emphasizing that international support is essential at this crucial moment for the country.

He valued the courage of the activists who defy the interventionist policy of their own government and “carry the flags of brotherhood and respect for sovereignty.”

For the Venezuelan government, this visit is part of the network of global solidarity that accompanies the defense of the ideals and self-determination of the Venezuelan people.

Code Pink is historically characterized by its frontal opposition to wars, economic blockades, and unilateral sanctions. In this visit, the organization reaffirmed that the people of Venezuela deserve to live in peace, without the asphyxiating coercive measures that seek to undermine their will.

Through peaceful protest actions and diplomacy of the peoples, the delegation wants to make visible the human consequences of the imperialist siege in the daily lives of Venezuelans.

The arrival of Medea Benjamin and her team occurs in a context of high tension following the US bombing of Venezuela on January 3 and the kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores.

The feminist movement emphasized that its presence is an act of ethical resistance to tell the world that “Venezuela is not alone.” The activists will meet with social movements to learn firsthand about the reality of popular resistance to the US blockade.

This internationalist mission adds to the global clamor for an end to foreign interference in the internal affairs of sovereign countries. Code Pink insists that peace and social justice are possible only if international law is respected and colonial plans of regime change are abandoned.

(Telesur English)