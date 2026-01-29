By: Prince Kapone – January 28, 2026

Reuters sells custodial plunder as a pricing issue, turning blockade into “market caution.” We restore the missing record: seizures, supervision, and the re-routing of Venezuelan oil revenue through imperial hands. We reframe the contradiction as doctrine—Fortress America tightening hemispheric command as multipolar escape routes multiply. We close with a call to organize: break the information blockade, target the choke points, and build material solidarity with the besieged.

How a Struggle Over Power Gets Rewritten as a “Market Update”

The article under excavation is Chen Aizhu’s Reuters report, “Exclusive: PetroChina holds off from buying Venezuelan oil marketed under U.S. control, sources say” (Jan. 27, 2026). In basic reporting terms, Reuters claims PetroChina has instructed its trading desks to avoid Venezuelan crude after Washington “took control” of Venezuela’s oil exports, and it frames the decision as a mix of sanctions-risk, pricing dynamics, and uncertainty over how any remaining China–Venezuela “oil-for-debt” flows might be reallocated under the new U.S.-supervised marketing channels. The piece points to Vitol and Trafigura as intermediaries moving Venezuelan barrels toward U.S. and European refiners, notes narrowing discounts for Merey heavy crude, and concludes that Venezuelan supply into China will stay tight as buyers shift toward alternative grades. This is the story Reuters wants to naturalize: coerced re-routing presented as market adjustment, and geopolitical seizure translated into a trader’s problem.

Reuters tells this story like it’s giving a shipping forecast, not describing a clash over who controls a nation’s lifeline. In “PetroChina holds off from buying Venezuelan oil marketed under U.S. control,” the drama of power is quietly repackaged as a matter of spreads, discounts, and supply flows. The language is calm, technical, almost soothing — as if the only thing at stake is whether a refinery can shave a few dollars off a barrel. What disappears in that calm tone is the fact that we are not reading about weather patterns in the North Sea. We are reading about control — and who gets to decide where a country’s oil goes.

Look at the grammar. PetroChina “holds off.” Traders are “told not to touch.” Supply will “remain tight.” Buyers will be “nudged” toward alternatives. Nobody seizes, nobody compels, nobody imposes. Power has no verbs. It shows up only as a background condition, like humidity. The phrase “marketed under U.S. control” slips by as if it were a routine customs arrangement, not a sentence that should make any reader sit upright. Control is presented as administrative, procedural, technical — the kind of thing handled by paperwork, not politics. The question of how that control came to be is simply outside the story’s universe.

Instead, the market becomes the hero of the narrative. Prices “narrow.” Offers are “uncompetitive.” Cargoes “flow.” Refiners “approach.” The world is reduced to a choreography of barrels moving across oceans in search of the best margin. When politics appears, it appears only as “uncertainty” — a nuisance variable that traders must price in. This is a familiar move in business reporting: treat power as risk, treat domination as disruption, treat coercion as a complication to otherwise normal commerce. The effect is not neutrality. It is a way of teaching the reader what not to see.

Agency is carefully relocated downward. Anonymous “trading executives” and “sources” explain what is happening, while the actors shaping the terrain remain unnamed, abstract, almost atmospheric. Decisions are framed as responses to market signals, not to structures of force. It’s as if the traders woke up one morning, looked at a price screen, and said, “Well, that’s that,” rather than operating in a world where access, legality, and permission are politically defined. By the time the reader reaches the end of the piece, the story feels like a lesson in commodity logistics, not a window into a struggle over sovereignty.

The technocratic tone does the rest of the ideological work. Talk of discounts to Brent, delivery months, and refinery preferences creates distance — emotional, political, human distance. It narrows the field of vision until only the commercial surface remains. When everything is translated into price language, moral language quietly exits the building. No one asks what it means for a country’s main export to be “under” someone else’s control. No one asks who benefits from that arrangement or who pays the cost. The only tragedy visible in this frame is an unfavorable spread.

And then there is the sourcing. Anonymous market voices are treated as natural authorities, as if the trading desk were the neutral center of the universe. Other perspectives — ones that would name this as a political rupture rather than a pricing issue — are simply not invited into the text. The story is engineered for circulation among analysts and investors. It is designed to be clipped into briefings and forwarded along email chains as a tidy explanation: PetroChina pauses, Western traders step in, prices adjust. Clean, efficient, bloodless.

This is how normalization works. An extraordinary shift in control over a nation’s resource stream is narrated as routine commercial adaptation. What should sound like a confrontation is written like a procurement memo. Power is naturalized; markets are personified; politics is downgraded to background noise. The reader is left with the impression that events are being sorted out by the invisible hand, when in fact very visible hands have rearranged the table.

So before we argue about what this situation means, we have to be clear about what this article does. It performs a translation. It takes a struggle over authority and rewrites it as a story about arbitrage. It takes questions of sovereignty and dissolves them into talk of competitiveness. That translation is not accidental. It is the text’s central achievement. And once you see that move, you can’t unsee it: the calm voice of the market report is doing ideological labor, turning a matter of power into a matter of price.

What the Market Story Leaves Out of the Frame

Reuters tells the story like a trader’s morning brief: PetroChina steps back, Vitol and Trafigura step in, barrels move, discounts shift, risk is assessed. Washington, we are told, has redirected Venezuelan oil exports, placed a large share of those barrels under U.S. control, and arranged for sales proceeds to flow into a U.S.-supervised fund. Some cargoes have already landed with refiners like Valero, Phillips 66, and Repsol, while traders shop others around India and China. In this telling, the drama of a nation’s primary resource is reduced to a change of middlemen and a question of who is willing to sign the paperwork.

PetroChina’s hesitation is explained with the cool logic of the spreadsheet. Risk on one side, price on the other. Reuters cites traders who say the discount on Venezuela’s heavy Merey crude into China has narrowed, making it less attractive against Canadian barrels or sanctioned flows from Iran and Russia. There is also concern, we are told, about how rerouted cargoes might tangle with China’s long-standing debt-for-oil arrangements with Caracas. And, the reader is gently reminded, Venezuelan crude is only a small share of China’s overall imports anyway, much of it historically handled by independent “teapot” refiners. Case closed: just another portfolio adjustment in the grand bazaar of global oil.

But step out of this narrow hallway of trader chatter and a very different landscape comes into view. China’s Foreign Ministry has publicly stated that the U.S. seizure of Venezuela’s president and use of force against Caracas “clearly violate international law, basic norms in international relations, and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter” and called for Maduro’s release and dialogue; the ministry has also condemned “hegemonic acts” by the United States that “seriously violate international law and Venezuela’s sovereignty and threaten peace and security in Latin America and the Caribbean.” Chinese officials have stressed that cooperation between China and Venezuela is cooperation between sovereign states protected by international law and the domestic laws of both countries, and that the use of force and unilateral coercive measures against Venezuela’s oil industry have undermined economic and social order. None of that appears in the Reuters frame, where the only “problem” is whether a barrel clears at the right discount.

Chinese officials have also characterized long-running U.S. sanctions as illegal unilateral measures and tied Washington’s latest escalations—like the blockade posture around Venezuelan oil flows—to wider shocks in normal international trade and regional stability. This shifts the terrain entirely. What Reuters treats as market “uncertainty” is, from Beijing’s standpoint, the result of deliberate political pressure that has reshaped the ground on which trade takes place. PetroChina’s pause, in this light, is not just caution in a volatile market; it is navigation through a field altered by coercive power. Yet in the Reuters version, this structural upheaval is translated into the soft, anesthetizing language of “assessment,” as if the storm were just bad weather rather than a man-made squall.

Equally missing is how “U.S. control” over Venezuelan oil is said to work in practice. Chinese financial reporting has described U.S. officials outlining arrangements in which Venezuelan oil sales are supervised and revenues placed into accounts under U.S. control. Other reporting has referred to executive actions establishing legal and administrative custody structures over Venezuelan oil income held in the United States. This is not simply about where ships sail; it is about who grips the cash register once the oil is sold. By the time crude reaches a refinery, the decisive struggle may already have occurred at the level of financial command. That dimension—who holds the money, who releases it, under what conditions—is central to understanding what “control” means, yet it is smoothed over in the Reuters narrative.

Statements attributed to U.S. leadership have circulated in international reporting as well, including remarks about the United States effectively taking possession of tens of millions of barrels of Venezuelan oil. Whether dressed up as leverage, compensation, or strategic necessity, such talk places the issue squarely at the level of state power and resource capture. But the Reuters article does not invite the reader to see it that way. Instead, Western trading houses stepping into Venezuelan flows are presented as a normal commercial development, as if the only change were a new management team rather than a shift in who commands a nation’s lifeblood.

From the regional side, the language is far sharper than anything allowed into the market frame. The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA-TCP) has condemned what it calls illegal military aggression and demanded the release of Venezuela’s President, Nicolas Maduro, describing his kidnapping as a grave violation of international law and a threat to regional peace. Venezuelan official communiqués have similarly spoken of attacks on national territory and infrastructure. Whatever one’s view of every claim, these positions show that key actors in the region understand the moment as a political and military confrontation, not a routine reshuffling of supply routes. That understanding disappears once the story is filtered through the safe grammar of commodity trading.

Civil society and legal voices across the Global South have also weighed in, condemning unilateral military action and warning about the destabilizing precedents such actions set for international law. Their interventions place the episode within a longer history of external interference in Latin America, where economic pressure and force have often marched together. Yet these perspectives do not enter the Reuters field of vision, which remains fixed on traders, refiners, and pricing formulas. Reality is narrowed until the legal and political stakes are pushed offstage and the market mechanics take the spotlight.

Inside Venezuela, regional reporting has focused on how oil revenues under current conditions are being handled domestically, including announcements of funds directed toward workers’ incomes and social programs and the creation of bodies tasked with defending the country’s economic rights internationally. Whatever the precise numbers, this layer of the story makes clear that Venezuelan authorities are treating the situation as one of national survival and reconstruction, not a minor fluctuation in export margins. None of this social and institutional response is legible in the Reuters account, where the only visible actors are companies, cargoes, and the invisible hand that somehow always seems to wear a naval glove.

Finally, there is the maritime dimension. Spanish-language reporting has described tanker interceptions and seizures that Venezuelan officials have characterized as acts of “international piracy”. Whether one adopts that term or not, the reporting indicates that shipping routes themselves have become sites of enforcement and confrontation. The sea is not a neutral highway but a contested space where interdiction, compliance risk, and the threat of asset seizure shape what moves and what does not. Yet in the Reuters narrative, the ocean appears calm and commercial, as if barrels drifted to market on the gentle currents of supply and demand alone.

Taken together, these omitted layers—official Chinese condemnations, revenue control mechanisms, regional denunciations, Global South legal concerns, domestic Venezuelan responses, and maritime enforcement—compose a record that looks nothing like a routine market adjustment. They point instead to a struggle over authority, legality, and control of resource flows. Reuters does not so much falsify this reality as flatten it, translating a multi-dimensional confrontation into one safe dialect: the language of price. Next we will analyze what that flattening means. For now, it is enough to see how much had to be pushed out of frame to make the story look “normal.”

Community or Command: How Siege Replaces Sovereignty in the American Pole

Once the omitted record is restored, the Reuters story collapses under its own narrowness. What is presented as a pricing problem is in fact a doctrine being enforced. The question is not whether Venezuelan crude clears at an attractive discount. The question is who commands its movement, who supervises its revenue, and who decides which nations are permitted to touch it at all. Prices are the surface signal. Authority is the substance underneath.

This is where the hemispheric contradiction comes into focus. Latin America and the Caribbean now sit between two incompatible logics of world order. One treats the region as a political subject capable of diversifying partners, widening development options, and acting collectively in a multipolar transition. The other treats the hemisphere as managed space — a strategic rear base where sovereignty is tolerated only when it remains harmless. Under that second logic, instability is not social breakdown; it is disobedience. And security is not protection; it is enforcement.

What we are witnessing around Venezuelan oil is that enforcement made material. Control here does not mean ownership in a formal sense. It means custody over circulation — authority over where oil flows, how it is sold, and through which financial channels its value is realized. That is why revenue supervision matters as much as tanker routes. When the flow of income from a country’s primary resource passes through externally administered channels, sovereignty is hollowed out without a single flag being lowered. The state continues to exist, but its lifeblood moves under someone else’s supervision.

This is not collapse. It is administration. Earlier imperial playbooks sought regime change — the dramatic replacement of governments. That approach proved unstable. What replaces it is regime subordination: local authorities remain in place, but within a narrowing corridor defined by external power. Leaders are not treated as sovereign decision-makers; they are treated as managers of a pressured system, tasked with maintaining domestic order while strategic decisions about resources, trade, and alignment are made elsewhere. Sovereignty becomes conditional — revocable when it obstructs hemispheric control.

Oil becomes the ideal lever in this system not because it is scarce, but because it is infrastructural. Its movement depends on insurers, shipping registries, ports, refineries, and financial clearing systems — arenas where imperial power still dominates. By turning access to those systems into a permission structure, empire converts economic life into a behavioral mechanism. Exports flow when compliant. They constrict when defiant. Development itself becomes conditional, granted or withdrawn through logistical choke points rather than tanks.

This is the evolution from persuasion to siege. Hyper-imperial power has learned that occupation is expensive and politically corrosive. Blockade, by contrast, is sustainable. It disciplines without administering. It punishes without rebuilding. It tightens gradually, through seizures, insurance denials, port restrictions, and financial custody mechanisms that appear technical but function as strangulation. No single act looks like invasion, yet the cumulative effect is the same: a society forced to negotiate its survival under permanent external pressure.

Law, in this phase, does not disappear — it inverts. International law ceases to restrain power and becomes irrelevant background noise, while domestic imperial law trails behind force as paperwork. The question asked in the imperial center is not whether an act violates global norms, but whether internal procedures were followed after the fact. Legality becomes administrative, not ethical. The world is treated as an extension of imperial jurisdiction, where force is justified by indictment rather than treaty.

Seen from this angle, the Venezuelan case is not an anomaly but a prototype. It demonstrates how the American Pole consolidates itself under conditions of global decline: not by expanding outward, but by tightening control inward. The hemisphere becomes a fortified zone where rival influence is denied, resource flows are supervised, and sovereignty is reduced to a compliance status. What appears in the Reuters narrative as a market adjustment is, in fact, the visible edge of this consolidation.

And this is why the story must be told in structural, not commercial, terms. The struggle is not over discounts. It is over whether Latin America and the Caribbean will be treated as community — actors in a multipolar world — or as command territory, managed through siege and supervision. The barrel is not just a barrel. It is a lever in a system where circulation equals control. What is being enforced is not a trade preference. It is a doctrine: sovereignty by permission, development by approval, and survival by alignment.

Break the Siege Where You Stand

Reuters wants you to treat this as a “trading decision” inside the clean, air-conditioned world of “marketed under U.S. control.” But once you accept that phrase, you’ve already swallowed the empire’s premise: that Washington can kidnap a country’s presidency, patrol its sea lanes, reroute its crude, and then call it “control” the way a bank calls a foreclosure “property management.” If that language stands, everything stands. The seizure becomes paperwork. The blockade becomes “market conditions.” Piracy becomes “compliance.” And the working class—here and abroad—gets trained to watch theft like it’s a weather report.

So Part IV is simple: if this is a system of coercion, then resistance has to be organized at the points where coercion becomes real. Not in the abstract. Not in hashtags alone. At the chokepoints: ports, banks, refineries, shipping insurance, logistics contracts, newsroom storylines, and political offices that sign off on “sanctions enforcement” while pleading poverty at home. The good news is: people are already moving. You don’t have to invent solidarity out of thin air—you have to join it, sharpen it, and bring it into the workplaces and institutions where the empire actually functions.

On the anti-war front, coordinated action is already being called for. Veterans For Peace helped circulate a clear anti-imperialist statement condemning U.S. attacks on Venezuela and demanding respect for sovereignty. Alliance for Global Justice has promoted “days of anti-war actions” and labor-linked solidarity messaging, including statements from trade union leadership defending Latin America as a “territory of peace.” And international solidarity is not theoretical—people across regions have already mobilized publicly against the abduction-and-blockade escalation, as reported by outlets rooted in movement politics such as Workers World and in the Global South–aligned analysis ecosystem like Tricontinental, which has tracked demonstrations and statements across Asia and the Pacific.

That’s one lane: streets, embassies, political pressure. But if we’re serious, we have to widen the front into material interruption—because the empire doesn’t run on opinion, it runs on throughput. Ports matter because seizures become real only when cargo is handled, tankers are serviced, and refined products are processed without friction. Labor has historic precedent for refusing complicity in imperial supply chains. You can see the pattern in recent dockworker solidarity actions internationally documented by labor networks (even when focused on other fronts): when workers treat the port as a political site, “foreign policy” stops being a distant spectacle and becomes a domestic contradiction inside the workplace. The lesson transfers: if Venezuelan crude is being “redirected,” then the question for workers in logistics, shipping, and refining is whether they will be turned into the empire’s hands—loading, servicing, and normalizing what is, in substance, coerced transfer.

So the call here is not romantic. It’s practical. If you are in organized labor—or you have ties to it—push for internal education and resolutions against sanctions and maritime coercion; link up with anti-war coalitions already doing public work; and treat “sanctions enforcement” as a workers’ issue because it is. If you’re in communities shaped by austerity, make the connection plain: the same state that claims the right to hold another people’s oil revenue in “supervised” funds will tell you there’s no money for clinics, schools, housing, transit, or disaster preparedness. Empire abroad is austerity at home with a different costume.

There is also a legal battlefield—but not the fantasy one where empire politely restrains itself. The point is to raise the cost and delegitimize the architecture: to force public confrontation with the fact that kidnapping a head of state and seizing resource flows has “no justification in international law,” even by establishment legal standards. That matters because it creates fractures inside the imperial coalition and gives movements more leverage when they organize domestically. Even institutions like Chatham House have publicly stated the abduction has no legal justification—use that contradiction as a wedge: if even the empire’s respectable law programs can’t launder it, why should workers and communities accept it as normal?

And finally: the information front. Reuters is not “misinformed.” It is doing its job—manufacturing the emotional climate in which plunder feels administrative. Our job is counter-production: build a people’s account of what’s happening that names coercion plainly and refuses the grammar of empire. Share and circulate reporting and statements from solidarity organizations; amplify Global South perspectives; translate, annotate, and distribute. If the enemy can say “U.S. control” with a straight face, then we have to make “sovereignty” sound like a living demand again—not a museum word. The fight is to make working people recognize the pattern: custodianship is colonialism with a spreadsheet.

So: join the formations already in motion. Plug into the anti-war actions. Build workplace education where logistics and energy workers can see their own hands in the machine. Pressure elected officials where it counts—sanctions authorities, enforcement budgets, port and shipping governance, refinery contracting. And turn solidarity into relationship: direct links to Venezuelan popular organizations, unions, and community structures through credible solidarity networks, not through NGO theater. Because the only thing that breaks a siege is organized force from below—force that refuses to be recruited into the empire’s supply chain and refuses to let theft be renamed “market order.”

