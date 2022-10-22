Russia may pull back on its diplomatic efforts in the West, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told new ministry recruits on Tuesday, October 18, citing the increasingly open hostility faced by Russian diplomats and the need to focus on building and expanding relationships in the rest of the world.

“People work in conditions that can hardly be called human,” Lavrov said, referring to the “constant problems, constant threats” that diplomats are suffering. He added that there is “no point” in maintaining the same level of diplomatic presence in the West.

“Countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America, on the contrary, need additional attention,” Lavrov continued, promising that countries which are “ready to work on equal terms” will be rewarded with “promising joint projects.”

On the contrary, “there is no work there [in the West] ever since Europe decided to close itself off from us,” he pointed out.

The US and many European nations have made life difficult, even dangerous, for Russian diplomats. Foreign Ministry properties in New York and Sofia, Bulgaria have recently been vandalized, the latter by a local politician. In March, a man rammed a truck through the gates of the Russian Embassy in Dublin, Ireland.

Latvian police announced in August that they would no longer protect Russian consulates after the country stopped issuing visas to Russian nationals. When Russia’s Embassy in Canada was hit with a Molotov cocktail last month, police allegedly slow-walked the investigation, even allowing aggressive protesters to block access to the building afterwards.

(RT)

