During a video message to the participants of the Fifth International Patria Colloquium, currently being held in Cuba, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova highlighted that Moscow and Havana share a number of values that they jointly defend in the international arena.

“Russia and Cuba are more than partners,” the Russian diplomat emphasized this Thursday, April 16. “We share truly warm and fraternal relations that have stood the test of time.”

“[Our relationship] is about sovereignty,” she continued, “including digital sovereignty, multipolarity, trust in international law, and the central role of the United Nations in conflict resolution, non-interference in internal affairs, and the inadmissibility of illegal unilateral sanctions.”

Defending sovereign policies

Zakharova noted that both nations are currently facing a hybrid ideological war directed against those who uphold sovereign policies, “whether it be Moscow or Havana, Managua, or Beijing.”

Echoing the ideas of the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, the Russian official described the forum, which runs through to Saturday, April 18, as a necessary space where journalists, bloggers, academics, diplomats, officials, and public figures can “fight for the truth, for freedom of thought, and for the right of every people to connect with their homeland, without obeying the rules imposed by others.”

According to the spokesperson, “in a world where information has become a weapon, where history is rewritten, and entire countries are demonized, this forum stands as a bastion of common sense.”

A new global order on information

The Patria International Colloquium has established itself as a key forum for debate, analysis, and the convergence of diverse communication perspectives. This space aims to foster a new global information order that ensures the representation of all voices, including those from the Global South, in the face of the dominant narratives of major centers of power.

The meeting, which has the support of the Union of Journalists of Cuba, Casa de las Américas, and the Cuban chapter of the Network in Defense of Humanity, reaches its fifth edition in a global panorama characterized, among other points, by information wars, geopolitical tensions, and military aggression.

The colloquium is being held at the Línea y 18 Cultural Station in Havana, where artificial intelligence is a central theme for discussion. The program includes analyses of technological sovereignty, political power, digital communication, and other related topics.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU