As reported by the Chévere web service, a subsidiary of Últimas Noticias, singer Omar Enrique will return to Colombia after three years of absence. The Venezuelan merengue singer had been prohibited from entering the neighboring country by Colombian migration authorities since February 2019 for his alleged inclusion “in a list that restricts 200 people’s entry into the country due to their proximity” to President Nicolás Maduro. In 2019, Enrique was denied entry when he attempted to enter Colombia to participate in the Barranquilla Carnival.

In this regard, Chévere stated that “the waters have calmed down, and the artist of Zulian origin will be able to continue playing music for Colombians.”

Upon receiving the news, Enrique commented, “This return to Colombia is like coming back home. My dignity prevails, because I did not kneel before anyone. I waited as long as I had to wait and I’m happy, because reuniting with the Colombian public, a public that has given me so much support throughout my career, is reason enough to celebrate.”

Omar Enrique will begin his work schedule in Colombia starting in October. The artist will be part of a roster of international stars that will perform at the Girardot Festival, one of the most important municipalities in Cundinamarca, whose festivities have achieved fame in other South American countries.

Following his festival appearance, he will resume a tour that was booked long before the ban was executed. The tour will include the fulfilment of dates that were left pending due to the ban.

“A persecution similar to that of the Nazis”

Iván Duque’s prohibition of Omar Enrique’s entry to Colombia invoked a strong response from the Venezuelan government. President Maduro publicly defended Omar Enrique in an act on February 7, 2019. “It is the first time in history that a Venezuelan artist is censored, and they prohibit him from entering Colombia only because of his political friendship with the President, Nicolás Maduro. It is an attitude similar to Nazi persecution,” said the Venezuelan President. “Iván Duque, come find me! Leave the artists of Venezuela alone so they can freely bring music to the people of Colombia, who admire our artists so much!”

“Imagine if I censored and prohibited artists who visit or are friends with the president of Colombia, Iván Duque, from entering the country. It would start a tremendous war! Here, anyone who wants to sing can enter.” He continued, “We are a free country! Freedom! Here there is freedom for the artists to think what they want.”

Shortly after, Ernesto Villegas, the Minister of People’s Power for Culture, addressed a communique concerning the ban to Audrey Azoulay, the Director General of UNESCO, condemning Duque’s violation of the organization’s regulations.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/FV/SF

