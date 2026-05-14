The Spanish foreign minister of Spain, José Manuel Albares, said that the likely attendance of Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez at the upcoming Ibero-American Summit in Madrid is a gesture of absolute diplomatic normality. He stated that the Spanish government is currently focused on ensuring the operational viability and political relevance of the summit scheduled for November.

This statement reinforces Madrid’s intention to create an inclusive dialogue space where all regional actors can actively participate. Albares said that the central objective is to ensure success of the meeting through the presence of delegations at the highest level.

In his remarks, the Spanish foreign minister insisted that Venezuelan participation aligns with the natural dynamics of these international forums. The Spanish government seeks to avoid unnecessary friction and ensure that the Ibero-American summit includes the comprehensive representation of its member states.

International precedents support the invitation

The Spanish FM noted that Rodríguez had already participated in events of similar magnitude in the European Union. He specifically mentioned the EU-CELAC summit held in Brussels in 2023, which took place during the Spanish presidency of the Council of the European Union.

This precedent serves as the main support to validate the current invitation and dismiss controversies regarding the Venezuelan acting president’s reception protocol on European soil.

The foreign minister argued that Spain respects the autonomy of sovereign states in defining their own representations before the international community, and that the host government simply extends invitations to those who hold official authority in each country.

Albares urged for avoiding convoluted interpretations of the invitation and considering the process from a strictly institutional and pragmatic perspective for Spain’s foreign policy.

An approach focused on multilateral success

The success of the November summit depends, according to the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on the ability to meet and mutual recognition among the participating countries. The decision to facilitate the arrival of the Venezuelan delegation responds to a strategy of stabilizing bilateral and regional relations.

Spain assumes a facilitator role that prioritizes integration over isolation, seeking common ground in an agenda shared by all of Ibero-America, said Albares. He concluded his statements by reiterating that there are no reasons to treat this case differently from other previous international commitments.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

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