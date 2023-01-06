This Wednesday, January 4, the Spanish deputy of the Vox party, Víctor González, was expelled from Bolivia for three years, accused of “disturbing public order and inciting confrontation between citizens by committing acts of interference” and breaking into police stations in the department of Santa Cruz, as reported by the Bolivian government.

Bolivian vice minister for foreign affairs, Freddy Mamani, stated that González and his Chilean colleague, Luis Fernando Sánchez, made “politics in Bolivia” by “interfering in internal affairs” through questioning the judicial process followed against governor of Santa Cruz, Luis Fernando Camacho, for his responsibility in the 2019 coup d’état against Evo Morales.

Comunicado | En relación a las actuaciones y desatinadas declaraciones emitidas por los diputados Víctor Gonzáles Coello y Luis Fernando Sánchez 🔗 Léelo aquí 👉 https://t.co/Z3p5leN2wA pic.twitter.com/hain45sEOd — Cancillería de Bolivia (@MRE_Bolivia) January 3, 2023

“They did a political job of generating violence in the country,” Mamani said, during a press conference reported by the state agency ABI. “González and Sánchez accompanied the president of the Pro Santa Cruz Committee, Rómulo Calvo, during an attack against a Police Departmental Command unit on Monday.”

The far-right parliamentarians had alleged that they were in the country as “observers” to “gather information on alleged human rights violations.” González stated on Wednesday that he was notified of his mandated departure from the country when he had already boarded the plane that was to take him out of Bolivia.

“Already sitting inside the plane, two agents have very correctly informed me that I am expelled from Bolivia,” the far-right provocateur wrote on his social media accounts. “Cuba, Nicaragua, and now Bolivia are the countries that deny me entry. If it helps [President] Luis Arce to have mercy on Luis Fernando Camacho, he is welcome.”

Along with the message, he shared the expulsion notification stating that he has three days to appeal the decision, after which he will be expelled from the country. The measure will be in force for three years.

”The General Directorate of Migration resolves the compulsory departure for three years from Bolivian territory of Mr. Víctor González, a Spanish national, for committing acts that disturb public order and for issuing discrediting political propaganda against public order institutions and the national Government, through statements made to the press,” reads part of the document, as published by the website of the newspaper Página Siete.

Venezuela supports Bolivian authorities

Venezuelan minister for foreign affairs, Carlos Faría, expressed his appreciation for and satisfaction with the performance of Bolivian laws in favor of the people and against the coup.

“We know the practices of fascist groups because we live them at various junctures,” wrote the Venezuelan top diplomat. “We know who promotes and finances them. That is why we are satisfied with the actions in accordance with the law of the Bolivian people and their institutions against the coup.”

Conocemos las prácticas de los grupos fascistas porque las vivimos en varias coyunturas. Sabemos quienes las impulsan y las financian.

Es por eso que nos satisface la actuación conforme a la ley del pueblo boliviano y sus instituciones contra el golpismo.#BoliviaHaceJusticia pic.twitter.com/g2IMJg0Mtx — Carlos Faria (@Fariacrt) January 4, 2023

The governor of Santa Cruz in Bolivia, Luis Fernando Camacho, was recently arrested and transferred to the Chonchocoro prison for four months of preventive detention due to his responsibility in the coup d’état against Evo Morales in 2019 that led to the de facto government of Jeanine Áñez.

This Wednesday, a Federal Court in the US also issued a sentence for the crimes of bribery and money laundering against former minister of government, Arturo Murillo, who was an accomplice in the de facto government of Jeanine Áñez and the overthrow of Evo Morales.

(Telam) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

