March 27, 2023
A sculpture of a hand holding an oil well stands outside the state company Petróleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA) headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Photo: Ariana Cubillos/AP.

A sculpture of a hand holding an oil well stands outside the state company Petróleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA) headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Photo: Ariana Cubillos/AP.