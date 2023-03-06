This Sunday, March 5, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, reflected on the fact that it has been 10 years since the passing of Commander Hugo Chávez, and today there exists an ineradicable presence of his ideals, values ​​and revolutionary struggle.

He stated: “10 years later, there has been no absence, only an ineradicable presence of his ideals, revolutionary drive and sworn commitment to advance the construction of a free, independent, sovereign and socialist homeland.”

The Venezuelan president led the closure of the World Meeting for the Validity of the Bolivarian Thought of Commander Chávez in the 21st Century, which was held at the Teresa Carreño theater in Caracas.

During the event, the president expressed that it has been “a very emotional, and very memorable moment.”

#ChávezEsAmor❤️| Líderes mundiales se unen para conmemorar 10 años de la siembra del Comandante Supremo Hugo Rafael Chávez Frías 🇻🇪 ¡Chávez es el pueblo! #YoSoyChávez pic.twitter.com/OVM9gqCngd — VTV CANAL 8 (@VTVcanal8) March 5, 2023

Nicolás Maduro: If we learned anything from Chávez, it is to aim high

President Maduro stressed that Venezuela must be at the forefront of the changes that are being seen in the world.

“We firmly believe that humanity has entered a new accelerated era of cultural, civilizational, political, and ideological changes,” Maduro said.

In turn, he said that as part of his strategy, the 3R.NETS are being developed: rebirth, resistance and revolution, in the midst of the transition to 21st century socialism.

“If we learned anything from Commander Chávez, it is to aim high and make real, profound changes, not to settle for anything less,” said Nicolás Maduro. At the same time, he encouraged the leaders and members of the national government to work hard to serve the Venezuelan people.

Nicolás Maduro: The beauty of the people is always present

The Venezuelan president took the opportunity to welcome those who went to the Cuartel de la Montaña, on January 23, in Caracas, to honor Commander Hugo Chávez, 10 years after his passing.

“The people took to the streets and mobilized to the Cuartel de la Montaña. The beauty of the people is always there, always consistent,” Maduro said.

#EnVideo📹| Vicepdte. de Asuntos Internacionales del PSUV, @Adan_Coromoto: "El mejor homenaje que podemos rendir a nuestro Comandante Eterno, es seguir al lado de este pueblo como lo venimos haciendo, fortaleciendo la conciencia, resistiendo y venciendo", enfatizó.#YoSoyChávez pic.twitter.com/MRD8HF5v9C — VTV CANAL 8 (@VTVcanal8) March 5, 2023

Finally, he stressed that this date is not just another anniversary in the history of Venezuela, but rather it is a very sensitive moment for the people, and so remembering it means ratifying the commitment to the future of the Bolivarian Revolution.

(RedRadioVE) by Yucsealis Rincon

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DD

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.