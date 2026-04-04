By María Clara Albisu – April 2, 2026

The Malvinas War, which began on April 2, 1982, was a military conflict that profoundly marked Argentina’s history. Argentina’s decision to reclaim the islands by force, in a context of dictatorship, received a strong response from the United Kingdom.

British military superiority and US support tipped the balance, resulting in reaffirmation of British control over the islands, which it has occupied since 1833. This event, although painful, consolidated the claim to sovereignty as an irrenounceable state policy of Argentina.

Forty-four years after the start of the war between Argentina and the United Kingdom, the Malvinas Islands function more than ever as a master key for the governance of the South Atlantic.

Its control and rights over its resources are at the center of a global struggle in the midst of a world in crisis. Whoever dominates this enclave not only manages a source of immediate wealth, but also secures a position of advantage in the upcoming race for the resources of the far south.

In this scenario, the British presence in the Malvinas is not merely a vestige of colonialism, but a strategic point of control and power projection.

Eduardo Toniolli, former Argentine congressman and military history specialist, explains, “The islands of the South Atlantic are an invaluable logistical platform, as they offer a gateway to Antarctica, a continent over which the United Kingdom claims a vast sector, and a privileged vantage point over the bioceanic routes of the Strait of Magellan and Cape Horn, vital routes if the Panama Canal were to suffer any blockade.”

While the control of the exclusive economic zones of the islands ensures a vital flow of fishing and energy resources, their proximity to the Antarctic Peninsula positions the islands as an irreplaceable logistics transfer station.

Moreover, according to Toniolli, there is an “economic rationality” in the occupation, with the illegal sale of fishing licenses in an area of great biological wealth and the estimation of “significant hydrocarbon reserves” in the surrounding basins, configuring a “long-term energy bet” for London.

Emiliano Aguirre Guevara, historian and expert in international relations, associated with the Cultural Cooperation Center, seconds this view, pointing out that Great Britain “would not resign itself to losing part of what was its global colonial control. In terms of controlling trade routes and military control of the planet, the islands are nodal.”

A jewel for NATO

The British military presence in the Malvinas, dating back to the 1982 conflict, is directed not only against Argentina but against all of South America. Toniolli highlights that this presence, in a context of global geopolitical instability, “transcends the historical bilateral dispute with Argentina, becoming a significant factor in the balance of power across the entire southern hemisphere.”

The British base in Monte Agradable functions as NATO support, allowing the United Kingdom and its allies a strategic control point to intercept communications and monitor naval traffic between the Atlantic and the Pacific, which, according to Toniolli, “puts under tension the declaration of the countries of the region as a ‘zone of peace.'”

Aguirre Guevara adds that the British base in the Malvinas is the “only place in South America where nuclear weapons can be housed,” referring to nuclear-powered submarines owned by Britain. This is a latent risk and “undermines the sovereignty of the countries in the region as a whole, as well as that of each one of them,” he asserted.

The expert provides another piece of information that is significant in light of the threats against Cuba and the kidnapping of Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela: the NATO base on the islands has “missile range to reach a good part of the capitals” of South America.

Facilitating colonialism

Although the Argentine Constitution establishes that the claim of sovereignty over the islands is non-negotiable, since the recovery of democracy “two types of policies regarding the Malvinas issue” are clearly differentiable, says Aguirre Guevara.

“Some took it upon themselves to make the colonial government’s permanence more difficult and even more expensive, and therefore, to increase tensions in the situation to force a negotiation,” he explained, including in this group Raúl Alfonsín (1983–1989) and Néstor Kirchner (2003–2007).

“Others were more accommodating to British demands, which guarantee and facilitate the maintenance of the colonial situation. Among them are the governments of Carlos Menem and Mauricio Macri, as well as the current one,” he explains.

Toniolli especially criticizes the subordination of the current government, which has resulted in the “shameful Mondino-Lammy agreement.”

This agreement was signed by former Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino and her British counterpart David Lammy on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly, where President Javier Milei became the first Argentine head of state not to directly pronounce in his speech a condemnation of the British usurpation.

The agreement provides, among other clauses, measures aimed at facilitating the logistics of fishing and oil industry activities. According to Toniolli, the agreement acts to “whitewash” the process of militarization and exploitation of the islands’ resources by the United Kingdom.

Argentina becoming a pariah

Argentine foreign policy, especially under Milei’s government, which proclaims its “unconditional alignment” with the United States and Israel, has sparked debate about the impact of this guiding principle on the dispute over the sovereignty of the Malvinas Islands.

Aguirre Guevara considers that Argentina’s close alignment with the United States leaves it “outside of what could be a state policy” in relation to regional security initiatives like those sought by Brazil and South Africa, which conduct joint exercises in the South Atlantic and aim to create a “strategic corridor,” independent of the powers of the North.

The purchase of used F-16 planes from Denmark, with British approval, is another example of how far the Argentine far-right government’s foreign policy is complacent with the occupation. The acquisition limits Argentina’s capacity, as Britain has “a veto power over the purchases that Argentina makes” if there are British components, as in the case of those planes, points out the academic.

This alignment has also caused a “diplomatic isolation” for Argentina, making it difficult to obtain support at the United Nations for the claim to the Malvinas, as happened in the past. “Argentina is becoming a kind of pariah in the international system,” stated the historian.

Forty-four years after the war, the Malvinas issue remains a complex challenge that intertwines geopolitical, strategic, and sovereign interests.

The British presence, with its military and economic implications, and Argentina’s position on the international stage, are key factors that determine the future of this enclave in the South Atlantic and of the entire continent.

The latent threat that the British base represents for the continent and the subordination of Argentine foreign policy to Western powers continue to jeopardize national and regional sovereignty.

(Diario Red)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SH