Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—From March 20 to 21, the 10th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) was held in Bogotá, Colombia. On Friday, March 20, the CELAC-Africa High-Level Forum took place, followed by the summit of heads of state on Saturday. During the summit, the pro-tempore presidency of CELAC was transferred to Uruguay.

In the summit’s final declaration, the member countries reaffirmed the validity of the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace. This reaffirmation stems from a collective commitment to guaranteeing regional stability and respect for the sovereignty of its peoples.

However, Trinidad and Tobago was the only country that disassociated completely from this longstanding regional principle contained in paragraph number one of the final declaration. The Caribbean country, under the administration of Kamla Persad-Bissessar, according to analysts, has moved from having one of the most sovereignty-driven foreign policies to being an appendix of the US militarist and imperialist attempts to regain control over the region.

#CELACÁFRICA2026 “Yo le contestaría a Marco Rubio, que sé que no le agrado mucho, que la tesis fundamental de esta época de la humanidad no es como se define la civilización blanca, occidental y cristiana como las viejas cruzadas. Creemos que la cultura es sublime y la… pic.twitter.com/UueBjvazmN — RTVC Noticias (@RTVCnoticias) March 21, 2026

In the first paragraph, most of the member countries reaffirmed the “full validity of the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace and the unrestricted commitment of the CELAC member states to guarantee respect for this Proclamation by all States, as adopted at its II Summit of Heads of State and Government, held in Havana in January 2014, which recognizes the region as a zone of peace and free of nuclear weapons,” a foreign policy principle embraced by the region in recent decades.

In contrast with the final declaration of the last CELAC summit held in Santa Marta, Colombia, last November, which was plagued with multiple reservations, this one achieved more visible consensus; however, discrepancies remained.

Discrepancies and reservations

A significant number of member states expressed formal reservations regarding paragraph seven of the declaration, which calls for an end to the economic blockade against Cuba and opposes its designation as a state sponsor of terrorism.

A group of 11 nations—specifically Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, and Trinidad and Tobago—explicitly disassociated themselves from this entire section. Furthermore, Guyana issued a targeted exclusion regarding the language opposing extraterritorial laws and the references to Cuba’s status on the terrorism-sponsor list. Peru also provided a clarifying note, stating that it maintains the position previously reflected in United Nations General Assembly Resolution A/RES/80/4.

Beyond the consensus opposing the blockade against Cuba, other countries made specific exclusions concerning sustainable development, migration, and climate finance. Paraguay disassociated itself from paragraph 15, which outlines commitments to addressing global crises and ensuring the conservation of future generations through sustainable development. Argentina opted out of paragraph 22, which discusses the promotion of flexible financial instruments for climate change adaptation and mechanisms for debt sustainability. Additionally, Trinidad and Tobago excluded itself from a portion of paragraph 19, specifically rejecting the references to the importance of regional migration dialogue frameworks and the need to strengthen migration information exchange mechanisms.

Venezuelan peace diplomacy

Venezuela was represented at the summit by Foreign Affairs Minister Yván Gil. Acting President Delcy Rodríguez did not explain the reason for her absence.

The Venezuelan delegation made a strong call to consolidate a region free of economic sanctions and militarism. It emphasized that peace is not merely the absence of armed conflict, but rather the guarantee of comprehensive development based on social justice and mutual respect.

During his speech, Gil questioned the effectiveness of regional mechanisms without a collective response to external aggression, in reference to the bloody US military bombing of Venezuela on Jan. 3. “How can we speak of unity if we are incapable of forming a common front against collective sanctions like those suffered by the people of Cuba and Venezuela?” he asked, emphasizing that both nations are subjected to blockades, sanctions, and economic coercion without a decisive regional response.

Gil demanded the restoration of the legitimate rights of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores, following the unjust and illegal kidnapping by US imperialism. “CELAC needs to shake things up, it needs to react, it needs to convene with historical urgency. What good is a regional organization if its heads of state do not fully enjoy immunity or if our capitals can be violated without a collective response?” he asked.

Minister Gil reiterated that the cohesion of the bloc should not be conditioned by political positions. “CELAC must move towards a firm position that allows us to build a region without illegal sanctions. It is time to break free from the shackles of petty interests. It is time to leave behind small calculations. It is time to act as a community with a shared destiny,” the Venezuelan top diplomat added, while asserting that “unity is not a slogan, it is a historical obligation and this is the moment to assume it.”

Additionally on Friday, Gil held a bilateral meeting with his Cuban counterpart, Bruno Rodríguez, reaffirming the brotherly ties that unite both Caribbean nations. In a social media post the top Venezuelan diplomat reported that they “reviewed the historical ties that unite Cuba and Venezuela, as well as the geopolitical situation of the region,” while reiterating Venezuela’s solidarity with the Cuban people in the face of the blockade they have faced for more than half a century.

Gil also congratulated Colombian Foreign Minister Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio for the achievements of the summit after holding a bilateral meeting where they highlighted the importance of regional integration and South-South cooperation. Furthermore, Yván Gil reaffirmed Venezuela’s firm commitment to strengthening and expanding binational projects that promote coexistence, trade, and cooperation between both peoples, aiming at strengthening a vibrant, productive, and peaceful border “based on mutual respect and shared development for the communities of Táchira, Zulia, and Norte de Santander.”

Xi Jinping: China an ally

In a video message addressed to those participating in the summit, the president of China, Xi Jinping, reaffirmed his nation’s unwavering commitment to the stability, development, and prosperity of Latin America and the Caribbean, emphasizing that the relationship between both parties has entered a phase of “deep and solid progress” that is generating tangible benefits for the peoples.

Xi recalled the success of the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-CELAC Forum, held in Beijing last May, where five strategic programs were jointly launched: Solidarity, Development, Civilizations, Peace, and Peoples. In his words, this roadmap has enabled close collaboration over the past year, strengthening ties in a complex global context.

The Chinese president was emphatic in positioning China as an ally in defending the self-determination of the region’s peoples. “China is and always will be a good friend and partner of Latin America and the Caribbean,” Xi said, underscoring the enduring nature of this alliance. He also reaffirmed that Beijing will continue to support the countries of the region in defending their sovereignty, security, and development interests.

South-South cooperation

The CELAC-Africa High-Level Forum also served to strengthen ties with African nations, seeking to build bold partnerships in critical areas such as clean energy, the pharmaceutical industry, and infrastructure. This alliance aims to diversify international relations and consolidate a multicentric and multipolar world, where multilateralism is the primary tool for addressing global challenges.

During the forum, Minister Gil held strategic meetings with representatives from the African continent. On behalf of the Bolivarian Government, Gil noted that Venezuela’s participation in the CELAC-Africa High-Level Forum is fundamental to promoting peace, fostering the sovereign economic development of our peoples, and strengthening South-South cooperation between our regions.

Finally, Venezuela reiterated its commitment to Bolivarian diplomacy for peace, stressing that only through regional unity can it be guaranteed that Latin America and the Caribbean will continue to be a land of hope and stability for future generations.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/JB