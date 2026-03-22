 10th CELAC Summit in Bogotá Reaffirms Zone of Peace Amid US Dominated Block Discrepancies Over Cuba (+Venezuela, China, and Africa) – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 22, 2026
Plenary of the 10th Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) held in Bogotá, Colombia, on Saturday, March 21, 2026. Photo: Reuters.

Plenary of the 10th Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) held in Bogotá, Colombia, on Saturday, March 21, 2026. Photo: Reuters.