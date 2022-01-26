Tomorrow January 27 Webinar with María Páez Victor: Venezuela’s Recent Progress and Political Advances

Venezuela’s Recent Progress and Political Advances

With María Páez Victor

Tomorrow Thursday January 27, 4:00 pm PST / 7:00 pm EST

Despite the US-Canada-European Union economic blockade and robbery of its overseas resources, Venezuela has made notable progress in economic recovery. It has also markedly turned the tables on the US campaign to impose its own president on Venezuela and has set an example for all countries and peoples of the world fighting against US bullying.

Our speaker, sociologist María Páez Victor, was born in Venezuela and is living in Canada. She writes regularly on Venezuela and has a weekly Spanish language radio program on Venezuela.

Sponsors: Alliance for Global Justice, Task Force on the Americas, Orinoco Tribune, Frente Hugo Chavez para la Defensa de los Pueblos-Vancouver, Louis Riel Bolivarian Circle – Toronto, Chicago ALBA Solidarity, Alberto Lovera Bolivarian Circle of New York.

