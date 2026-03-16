On Sunday, March 15, the Venezuelan government opened an investigation into a railway accident on the Ezequiel Zamora system that left eight people injured.

According to an official statement from the Ministry of Transport, the incident occurred when the first three cars of a train traveling from Generalísimo Francisco de Miranda station (Charallave Norte) derailed while entering Simón Bolívar station in La Rinconada, Caracas.

Rescue teams, including road paramedics and various pre-hospital care units, were deployed to the scene. Preliminary reports indicate eight people were injured, including the train driver. The victims were treated on-site before being transferred to healthcare centers, where they are reportedly in stable condition under medical observation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ministerio del Poder Popular para el Transporte (@mintransporte_ve)

Due to active security protocols, railway services were temporarily restricted at the Caracas terminal station. A contingency plan was activated using ground transportation, including metro buses and other authorized services, to move commuters from La Rinconada to the Valles del Tuy stations, reported Últimas Noticias.

According to unofficial reports, one of the train cars crashed into a wall of the Simón Bolívar station during the derailment. Authorities and technical teams from the railway system are currently conducting site inspections and expert assessments to determine the exact causes of the accident.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SF