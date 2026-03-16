Solidaridad Mexico Cuba se fortalece con AMLO’s call for donations to buy oil and aid amid US blockade tightening; Díaz-Canel thanks AMLO and Sheinbaum for humanitarian support.

Emotional Solidarity Mexico Cuba: AMLO Calls for Donations While Díaz-Canel Thanks for Support Against Blockade

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel expressed deep gratitude on Sunday, March 15, 2026, to former Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) for his steadfast support during his 2018-2024 term and recent calls for international solidarity. The message highlights Mexico’s role in aiding Cuba amid intensified US blockade pressures.

Díaz-Canel also thanked the Mexican people and President Claudia Sheinbaum‘s government for humanitarian shipments sustaining Cubans through the energy crisis. “We will never forget your permanent and decisive support in strengthening this cherished friendship,” he posted on X, quoting AMLO directly.

The acknowledgment followed AMLO’s March 14 post from retirement, condemning attempts to “exterminate” Cuba over its sovereignty ideals. Breaking his public withdrawal, AMLO urged Mexicans to donate via Banorte account 1358451779, held by civil association Humanidad con América Latina.

Solidaridad México Cuba Drives Humanitarian Efforts

AMLO specified funds would purchase food, medicines, oil, and gasoline for Cuba. “¡Que cada quien aporte lo que pueda!” he exhorted, invoking General Lázaro Cárdenas’s 1961 words during the Bay of Pigs invasion: indifference to Cuba’s struggle is unjust, as their fate mirrors ours.

The association, formed March 9, 2026, by citizens, writers, and journalists, channels contributions transparently. AMLO’s appeal amplified existing solidarity, responding to Cuba’s acute shortages from restricted fuel imports.

On March 13, two Mexican Navy vessels—ARM Papaloapan and Huasteco—delivered the third aid shipment to Havana this year. Cuban Ambassador Eugenio Martínez Enríquez praised the crews as key figures in Mexico’s generosity.

Official details on Mexican humanitarian shipments to Cuba available from DW coverage of third aid arrival.

Geopolitical Context

Solidaridad México Cuba gains urgency amid US President Donald Trump’s January 29, 2026, executive order imposing tariffs on goods from nations supplying oil to Cuba, escalating a 60+ year blockade. This intensifies Cuba’s energy crisis—blackouts, food scarcity, and economic strain—while pressuring regional allies. Mexico’s actions, rooted in historical ties and non-intervention principles, counter isolation efforts and support sovereign resilience. In Latin America, this bolsters progressive solidarity networks, easing migration pressures and humanitarian fallout. Globally, it challenges unilateral sanctions, highlighting debates on sovereignty versus security policies in a multipolar world facing energy transitions and climate vulnerabilities.

Recent Aid Deliveries Strengthen Bilateral Bonds

February saw Mexico dispatch 1,193 tons of humanitarian aid, including beans, powdered milk, and medical supplies. The latest March shipment continues this pattern, distributed to vulnerable populations.

Cuban officials describe Mexico’s support as incomparable, contrasting sharply with US efforts to restrict fuel flows. Díaz-Canel’s post reaffirms unbreakable fraternal ties.

External Link: AMLO’s original call and donation details from La Jornada report on Cuba solidarity drive.

Arribaron hoy La Habana, Cuba barcos de la Marina de #México con ayuda del gobierno y el pueblo mexicanos. Hace apenas unos minutos el Presidente de Cuba reconoció a México como el país que se ha destacado por apoyar a Cuba en actuales circunstancias y reconoció su Presidenta. pic.twitter.com/MN1z3CqkPp — Eugenio Martínez Enríquez (@EugenioMtnez) March 13, 2026

AMLO’s Legacy of Support Echoes in Current Crisis

During his presidency, AMLO revived cooled relations, visiting Havana in May 2022 and receiving Cuba’s José Martí Order. His retirement message revives that commitment, framing aid as defense of shared dignity.

Díaz-Canel echoed this sentiment, noting Mexico’s consistent accompaniment in Cuba’s “heroic resistance.” Public responses in Mexico show growing participation in the collection.

Broader Implications for Regional Solidarity

The exchange underscores Latin America’s push for mutual aid against external pressures. Sheinbaum’s administration maintains dialogue promotion, as seen in her statements favoring peaceful Cuba-US relations.

As Cuba faces deepened blockade impacts, solidaridad México Cuba provides tangible relief and political backing. Calls for contributions continue, inviting broad civic engagement.

This moment reflects enduring bonds forged through shared history and principles. With donations flowing, the initiative aims to alleviate immediate hardships while affirming sovereignty and fraternity.

Gracias, querido hermano @lopezobrador_ . En nombre de #Cuba, no me cansaré de agradecer la generosa solidaridad y el acompañamiento de #México a la heroica resistencia del pueblo cubano. Y jamás olvidaremos tu permanente y decisivo apoyo al fortalecimiento de esa entrañable… https://t.co/Z9ivRPm1pT — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) March 15, 2026

(teleSUR)