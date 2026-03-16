 Mexico Cuba Solidarity 2026: Díaz-Canel Expresses Gratitude for Support in the Face of the Blockade – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 16, 2026
File photo of the reception of the then President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (right), by his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel, at the Palace of the Revolution, in Havana, on May 8, 2022. Photo: Yamil Lage/POOL/ EFE/File.

File photo of the reception of the then President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (right), by his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel, at the Palace of the Revolution, in Havana, on May 8, 2022. Photo: Yamil Lage/POOL/ EFE/File.