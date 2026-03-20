 Trump Denies He Knew Israel Was To Attack Iran’s Gas Field After Iranian Retaliation: Report – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 20, 2026
US President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One upon arrival at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, on March 18, 2026. Photo: AFP.

US President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One upon arrival at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, on March 18, 2026. Photo: AFP.