 The Shield of Monroism: The Angry Tide and the Neo-Colonial Order in Latin America – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 20, 2026
Leaders pose for a group photo at the Shield of the Americas summit on March 7, 2026, in Miami, Florida. Photo: White House/Daniel Torok.

Leaders pose for a group photo at the Shield of the Americas summit on March 7, 2026, in Miami, Florida. Photo: White House/Daniel Torok.