A soldier stands guard by a charred vehicle in Cointzio, Michoacán state, Mexico, on Feb. 22, 2026, following the death of the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Oseguera, known as “El Mencho.” Photo: Armando Solis/AP.

A soldier stands guard by a charred vehicle in Cointzio, Michoacán state, Mexico, on Feb. 22, 2026, following the death of the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Oseguera, known as “El Mencho.” Photo: Armando Solis/AP.