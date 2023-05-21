May 21, 2023
Venezuelan Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister for Latin America, Rander Pena (left), greeting newly appointed Uruguayan ambassador to Venezuela, Eber da Rosa Vásquez, May 19, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@RanderPena.

