The Uruguayan government has sent an ambassador to Venezuela after a gap of seven years.

Eber da Rosa Vásquez, who has been named for the position, is a career politician and diplomat. From 2005 to 2015, he was a senator for the center-right National Party, and from 2015 to 2020 served as the governor of the Tacuarembó department.

AHORA// Recibimos al Dr. Eber Da Rosa Vasquez, nuevo embajador de la República Oriental del Uruguay ante la República Bolivariana de Venezuela. ¡Bienvenido y éxito en el inicio de sus funciones! pic.twitter.com/rpFkeddRzO — Rander Peña Ramírez (@RanderPena) May 19, 2023

The appointment is considered as a sign of the Uruguayan government’s commitment to promoting a constructive dialogue and establishing communication channels with Venezuela. The reestablishment of the post of ambassador is a fundamental step in the process of normalization of bilateral relations between the two countries, severely deteriorated since the arrival of right-wing Luis Lacalle Pou to the presidency of Uruguay.

This new chapter in diplomatic relations is expected to strengthen bilateral ties and open the way for the development of new projects and collaborations for the benefit of both countries. This new rapprochement between Uruguay and Venezuela comes after various other countries in the region adopted similar measures and recognized the legitimate government of President Nicolás Maduro that was subjected to a failed US-led diplomatic isolation for many years.

Recently, the president-elect of Paraguay, Santiago Peña, announced that once he takes office (in August), he will restore relations with Venezuela without any conditions. It should be highlighted that Venezuela, under the leadership of President Maduro, is always open to dialogue and cooperation with all the countries of the world and especially of Latin America and the Caribbean, in spite of any attacks by right-wing governments.

Nuevo embajador de Uruguay en Venezuela, el Dr. Eber Da Rosa Vásquez fue recibido en Caracas por viceministro para América Latina Rander Peña Ramírez .@RanderPena quien le deseó "éxito en el inicio de sus funciones"#19Mayo #Integración #Diplomacia #cdp pic.twitter.com/P5HLK6dgos — Víctor M Rodríguez ▶️ #PildorasDigitales (@ConVmro) May 19, 2023

Uruguay has had no ambassador in Venezuela since February 2016 after Óscar Ramos, named ambassador during the administration of former Uruguayan President José Mujica (2010-2015), left office. Since then, the Uruguayan embassy in Venezuela has been in the hands of successive charge d’affaires.

The arrival of the Uruguayan ambassador is considered by many as a recognition of the efforts of the Venezuelan government to promote peace, stability and development in the region, and reinforces the role of diplomacy as a fundamental instrument for the peaceful resolution of differences and the strengthening of international relations.

