On Tuesday, November 15, Uruguay’s President, Luis Lacalle Pou, confirmed that he would appoint an ambassador to Venezuela. This is after seven years in the absence of a diplomat of that level in Caracas.

Without mentioning that he recognized former deputy Juan Guaido’s fake interim government and its fake diplomatic envoys to Uruguay, the president went on to state that: “The only thing we did was appoint an ambassador. We have in Cuba. We have in other countries. The military attaché never stopped being there.” The statement given at a press conference in Soriano’s department.

However, Lacalle assured that his government’s decision does not change its position with respect to Venezuela. It does not imply a rapprochement between Montevideo and President Nicolás Maduro.

A local newspaper, El Observador, quoted the Uruguayan president who declared: “It is clear that it is a dictatorship… If Maduro does not change, I am not going to change my mind… What there has to be in Venezuela is democracy.” A repeat of the White House’s failed script, to accuse Venezuela of being undemocratic.

On Tuesday, the Uruguayan president defended the presence of a Uruguayan ambassador in Caracas to establish a “commercial” link. The president who years ago ignored Maduro to instead support the self-proclaimed “interim President” of Venezuela, former congressman Juan Guaido.

Many in Venezuela know that Uruguay has a multimillion dollar debt with Venezuela over its oil receipts. A scandal erupted a few years ago, when Uruguayan officials leaked to the press that its government was in controversial negotiations with Guaido to reduce the size of that debt. Now with the height price of oil Venezuelans believe that the Uruguayans just want more oil.

When the press asked Lacalle why the appointment of the diplomat in Caracas was taking place at this time, Lacalle alleged that his government had only been delayed for bureaucratic reasons. Since the country has “a foreign service that is spinning.”

Highest diplomatic level

Uruguay has been without an ambassador in Venezuela since 2015, when Oscar Ramos, the ambassador then, ceased his duties. Diplomatic relations were kept at the charge d’affaires level since then.

The current charge d’affaires is Carlos Bentancour, who took office in March 2022. In March 2023, he will reach retirement age in the Uruguayan foreign service.

According to diplomatic sources cited by local media, Lacalle Pou has already made a formal request to Miraflores. Calling for Caracas to approve the accreditation of Eber Da Rosa as the new ambassador.

If he obtains the approval of Caracas, Lacalle’s proposal will be sent to his country’s parliament for the appointment to be certified. This would give Montevideo a higher diplomatic level with Caracas.

Da Rosa is a Uruguayan politician, with no experience in the diplomatic career, who was a senator between 2010 and 2015. As well as mayor of Tacuarembó, a department in the northeast of Uruguay, for three periods: 1995-2000, 2000-2005 and 2015-2020.

Lacalle’s decision coincides with the approaches that several countries in the region have made with Venezuela. Especially, after the electoral turn to the left that has occurred in such nations as Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. All coincide with the White House’s recent revisions with its approach to Caracas, also due to the energy crisis.

(Actualidad RT) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/MF

