In the United States, grassroots organizations and activist Roger Waters are calling for a mobilization this Tuesday, March 3, in Brooklyn, New York City, to demand the release of First Lady Cilia Flores and President Nicolás Maduro, denouncing their illegal detention.

The mobilization, which is expected to bring together various social organizations, will demand the release of the presidential couple on the two-month anniversary of the military attack carried out by US forces in Venezuela. The march is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. (local time) with the meeting point in front of the Metropolitan Detention Center, located at 80 West 29th Street, in Brooklyn.

The organizers provided details on how to get there. To join the protest, take the R train to 25th Street at 4th Avenue and then walk along 29th Street to 3rd Avenue. This day of solidarity is a direct response to reports of their illegal detention, which occurred two months ago, marking an escalation in the geopolitical confrontation with Venezuela.

Renowned British musician and activist Roger Waters expressed his strong support for this call to action. The Pink Floyd guitarist strongly condemned the flagrant human rights violations committed against First Lady Cilia Flores and President Maduro.

The artist warned about the existence of a deliberate attempt to isolate them as political prisoners, a tactic that seeks to silence dissenting and critical voices.

In his statements, Waters forcefully demands that the Venezuelan president be allowed immediate access to phone calls and visits from his wife. His voice joins the global outcry for respect for fundamental rights and freedom, resonating with anti-imperialist stances that challenge the current Western attempt to remain relevant.

During the ongoing protests, the central slogans adopted by the solidarity movements are clear and firm: “Freedom for Cilia!”, “Freedom for Maduro!”, and “Hands off Venezuela!” These phrases are not mere slogans; they reaffirm a categorical rejection of the interventionist policy that Washington is exercising against Venezuelan sovereignty.

The mobilization in New York not only seeks the liberation of the Venezuelan leader, but also aims to raise global awareness of foreign interference and the importance of the self-determination of peoples, setting a precedent in the fight against the unipolar world.

The social organizations promoting this initiative denounce the detention of First Lady Flores and President Maduro as an act of political persecution. They describe both as “political prisoners of US imperialism,” a label that underscores the manipulation of the judiciary for geopolitical purposes.

This perspective is embedded in a broader geopolitical context, where a Latin Americanist perspective and anti-colonial solidarity are fundamental pillars for understanding the region’s challenges. The situation of Flores and Maduro is presented as yet another example of the destabilization tactics implemented by hegemonic powers against sovereign governments that choose independent paths.

The case of the illegal detention by US authorities underscores the persistence of a strategy of harassment against Venezuela. This strategy, perceived as part of a foreign policy that seeks to undermine the self-determination of nations, is generating deep concern in various international sectors, especially among advocates of multipolarity.

The day of solidarity in New York represents a global call for justice and respect for international law. It is an expression of resistance against external pressures and a testament to the will of the peoples of the world to defend their sovereignty.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/JB