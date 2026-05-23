The Foreign Ministry says Iran cannot yet say that an agreement with the United States is close, despite noting that trips made to Tehran by senior officials from Pakistan, which has been mediating talks between the two sides, point to arrival at a “decisive” juncture.

“The process is ongoing. I have said before that the differences between Iran and the United States are so deep and extensive, especially after the crimes they have committed over the past two or three months,” spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said during a televised interview on Friday.

“Diplomacy is time-consuming, and both sides use every opportunity to convey their viewpoints,” he added.

‘Focus remains on ending the war’

Baghaei said the focus of discussions with the Pakistani officials rests on cessation of aggression on all fronts, including Lebanon, rather than entering into detailed nuclear discussions.

Nuclear issues “are not supposed to have their details discussed at this stage,” he said.

He identified some other important issues at hand as developments in the Strait of Hormuz, including continuation of Washington’s illegal naval blockade against Iran and American aggression targeting maritime traffic in the waterway.

Asked whether Washington was pressing nuclear-related demands, the spokesman reiterated that the Islamic Republic’s immediate priority was cessation of aggression.

Revisiting detailed nuclear disputes at the current stage would not produce results, the official noted, saying, “We have gone down this path before, and the disagreements were so extensive that we could not reach an agreement.”

“On the other hand, the other side, because of its unreasonable demands, ultimately caused the negotiating table to collapse and committed crimes and acts of aggression against Iran.”

He was referring to the US’s and the Israeli regime’s attacking Iran in June last year and on February 27, although Washington had joined supposed diplomatic processes with Tehran on both occasions.

Iran reiterates NPT rights

“Regarding nuclear issues, the matter is completely clear. We are a member of the NPT (Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty), and as an NPT member, we have the right to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.”

Baghaei was referring to the US’s and some of its allies’ insistence that the Islamic Republic abandon its right to peaceful nuclear enrichment.

Iran’s position regarding highly enriched uranium has also already been made clear, he added, pointing to Tehran’s repeated assertion that it would not allow the materials out of the country, despite Washington’s insistence to the contrary.

Qatar delegation visits Tehran

Baghaei also confirmed that a delegation from Qatar had held talks in Tehran with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Several regional and non-regional countries are attempting to help end the situation that has arisen out of the unprovoked American-Israeli aggression and prevent further escalation, he stated.

“From our point of view, these efforts are valuable,” the official said. “However, Pakistan remains the official mediator of negotiations.”

(PressTV)