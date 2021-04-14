US Diplomat Todd Robinson Expelled from Venezuela Now Nominated DoS Under Secretary for Anti-Narcotics

Former US Chargé d’Affaires in Venezuela, Todd Robinson, was nominated by President Joe Biden to the post of Under Secretary for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs at the US Department of State (DoS). The decision must go through the Senate to be approved.

In 2018, former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson suggested the scenario of a military coup for Venezuela. Todd Robinson, who was serving as the top US diplomat in Venezuela at the time, responded: “The military sector has a lot of influence on the future of Venezuela and if they want to help us, we are not going to say no.”

RELATED CONTENT: President Maduro Holds Meeting with WHO Director General to Speed Up Arrival of COVAX Vaccines

That year, President Nicolás Maduro declared Robinson persona non grata and expelled him from Venezuela for conspiracy.

Todd Robinson quería apoyo militar en Venezuela. Lo que consiguió fue un boleto de regreso a los EEUU. pic.twitter.com/uaupU321GX — Misión Verdad (@Mision_Verdad) May 22, 2018

RELATED CONTENT: Dollar Status: Global Reserve Currency Falls to 25-Year Low

The US diplomat was also the United States Ambassador to Guatemala from 2014 to 2017. His performance in that country was characterized by the promotion of judicial intervention of government institutions, through the promotion of the International Commission to Fight Impunity (CICIG) of the UN, funded by the Department of State.

Biden’s assignment of Todd Robinson to the State Department’s counter-narcotics section fits perfectly with the strategy of fabricating ties between the Venezuelan government and drug trafficking.

Featured image: Todd Robinson awaits confirmation before assuming the position of Under Secretary for International Narcotics Affairs and Law Enforcement at the State Department. (Photo: File).

(Mision Verdad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/OH