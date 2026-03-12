Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—The government of the US empire bas formalized before the US District Court for the Southern District of New York its recognition of the Venezuelan government led by Acting President Delcy Rodríguez.

This was confirmed by a document dated Tuesday, March 11, in which the US Department of State highlights that on March 5, 2026, the US announced the normalization of relations with Venezuela under a government headed by Rodríguez. This decision recognizes her as a state authority for diplomatic and legal purposes.

The document was shared on social media by far-right operator Jose Ignacio Hernandez, who for several years profited by allegedly representing the fake Juan Guaidó so-called “interim presidency” in the “defense” of Venezuelan assets illegally seized by the US entity.

A Thread 👇 From 2019 to 2026, Venezuela has been the target of a systematic campaign of asset expoliation. What Washington calls "sanctions," we call a multi-billion dollar robbery of the Venezuelan people. The receipts of the imperialist siege: – CITGO: A $13 billion asset… pic.twitter.com/GcQ2OCuNgv — Orinoco Tribune (@OrinocoTribune) March 11, 2026

Furthermore, the document points out that the US ruler himself, on March 7, 2026, declared that he formally and legally recognizes the Venezuelan government. The document stated that Rodríguez is the only head of state authorized to act on behalf of Venezuela in the US.

The letter was signed by Ambassador Michael Kozak from the US Department of State’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs and addressed to Jay Clayton, US attorney for the Southern District of New York.

The battle for stolen assets

This formal recognition marks a potential turning point in the struggle to recover the $30+ billion in Venezuelan assets frozen or seized by the US empire since 2019. For years, the illegal “interim government” construct served as a legal shield for the US to block the Venezuelan people from accessing their own resources, including the multi-billion dollar refinery CITGO and over $5 billion in gold held in the Bank of England.

With the US now legally acknowledging the Rodríguez administration as the sole authority of the state, the pretext for maintaining these freezes collapses. Recovering control of these resources—including frozen bank accounts and seized subsidiaries—is essential for the economic recovery and the social well-being of Venezuela after years of, in the words of economic experts, financial strangulation and imperialist looting.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/AU