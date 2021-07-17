US Government Uses Colombia to Destabilize Latin America: Cabello Dixit

This Thursday, July 15, the First Vice President of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, referring to the assassination of Haiti’s president Jovenel Moïse, characterized the position of the government of Colombia as shameless, when, in an attempt to absolve the mercenaries, a high-ranking official of the Colombian National Police said that the detained mercenaries were going to arrest the president of Haiti.

Given this, Diosdado Cabello wondered aloud: at what cost were they hired to detain him? On what grounds could Colombia send a mercenary to arrest a president? Who could authorize that?

In an interview on the television program A Pulso, broadcast by Venezolana de Televisión (VTV), Cabello accused the United States of using Colombia to destabilize the region.

“The government of the United States is turning the government of Colombia into the Zionist government of Israel for this region, capable of committing any atrocity,” said Cabello. “It is an act perpetrated and organized from Colombia, exactly like Operation Gideon. The only thing missing is for [Venezuelan extreme-right fixer connected with Popular Will] JJ Rendón to show up.”

“They do not have the courage to bear the consequences of the actions they take,” he noted. “If Colombia had collaborated with Venezuela in the investigation of Operation Gideon, an invasion of the country and a coup against President Nicolás Maduro would have been avoided.”

Regarding the pardons that the Venezuelan government has granted to the extremist leaders of the right-wing coup, he stressed that some criminals have been pardoned, but that everything has been done in order to advance the peace process in the country.

He referred to Leopoldo López in particular as a person with mental problems, narcissistic, with superiority complexes, who was told at home since birth that he was going to be president of the republic, and believed it.

“The extreme right has suffered defeats for 20 years, while we here, without resources and without anything, here in our territory, have defeated it on all fronts,” commented Cabello. “But they do not recognize any defeat. The bad guy is Nicolás Maduro who has not allowed himself to be killed, the bad guy is the people of Venezuela who, when there are elections, teach them a lesson.”

He affirmed that the extreme right has less and less room to move, and emphasized that the new opposition are those who have the votes, because little by little they have been advancing.

Featured image: PSUV Vice President Diosdado Cabello being interviewed on VTV. Photo courtesy of Con el Mazo Dando.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL