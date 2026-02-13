Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—Acting President of Venezuela Delcy Rodríguez has conducted a visit to the Petro Independencia joint venture near Morichal, Monagas state, alongside the secretary of energy for the US regime, Chris Wright. Petro Independencia, a joint operation between Chevron and the Venezuelan publicly-owned PDVSA that began in 2010, is located in the heart of the Orinoco Oil Belt, a strategic region containing 87% of Venezuela’s oil reserves.

The visit this Thursday, February 12, marks the first time a US energy secretary has traveled to Venezuela in several decades. It follows the atrocious January 3 military strikes launched by the US empire, which resulted in the murders of approximately 120 people and the kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Deputy Cilia Flores. Analysts point out that the failure of US imperialism to achieve its regime-change goal has forced Washington to accept negotiations with Chavista authorities and ease several illegal sanctions.

Secretary Wright, who arrived in Venezuela on Wednesday and met with Acting President Rodríguez at Miraflores Palace, acknowledged the strategic value of Venezuelan infrastructure for the stability of the US market. Analysts explain that the recent US colonial aggression is the result of a desperate need for stable oil sources, as domestic fracking becomes increasingly less economically viable.

The Orinoco Oil Belt covers 55,314 square kilometers across the states of Guárico, Anzoátegui, Monagas, and Delta Amacuro. Known as the largest crude oil reserve in the world, the belt possesses the capacity to meet global energy demand for three centuries. At Petro Independencia, officials observed the extraction and upgrading of extra-heavy crude oil and discussed operational expansion under the new national legal framework. While the venture currently produces 40,000 barrels per day, Chevron executives expect that figure to rise to 300,000 in the coming years.

Technical inspection and production goals

The technical inspection consisted of the following, as reported by YVKE Mundial:

• Asset Assessment: The delegation inspected production clusters and crude oil transportation systems, evaluating investment needs to recover wells currently out of service.

• Safety and Technology: Wright expressed interest in enhanced oil recovery (EOR) technologies and the basic service infrastructure supporting operations in southern Venezuela.

• Environmental Commitment: Officials reviewed environmental management protocols and gas flaring reduction to ensure alignment with international sustainability standards.

• Production Projection: Authorities discussed plans to increase production in this strategic block, contributing to the national goal of exceeding 1.5 million barrels per day by the end of 2026.

Acting President Rodríguez emphasized that the visit symbolizes a “renewed dynamism” in the sector, where economic growth is being bolstered through productive alliances and technological exchange with global players and an emphasis on multipolarity.

The US entity’s delegation is scheduled to continue its tour this Friday in Anzoátegui state to inspect the Petropiar upgrader, another critical joint venture involving PDVSA and Chevron.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/AU