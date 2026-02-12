Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez has received the secretary of energy for the US empire, Christopher Wright, to review a mutually beneficial energy agenda. The meeting, broadcast by Venezolana de Televisión (VTV), focused on strategic cooperation within the framework of Venezuela’s energy sovereignty and the historical bilateral relationship between the two nations.

The high-level meeting held in Miraflores Palace this Wednesday, February 11, included Héctor Obregón Pérez, president of PDVSA, and Félix Plasencia, Venezuela’s appointed ambassador to the US. On the US side, Secretary Wright was accompanied by the US chief diplomat in Caracas, Laura Dogu.

Wright was received at the Simón Bolívar International Airport by Deputy Minister for Petroleum Paula Henao and Deputy Foreign Minister for Europe and North America Andrea Corao Farías. Analysts noted that the low-level reception protocol contrasts sharply with recent White House and mainstream media claims that the US has gained control over the Chavista government following the failed January 3 regime change operation led by the empire.

Aggression and shift in energy policy

The visit comes only 39 days after US troops bombed populated areas in Caracas, Miranda, La Guaira, and Aragua on January 3, killing more than 120 people. While US imperial forces kidnapped President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Deputy Cilia Flores, they failed to achieve their objective of toppling the Chavista government.

Since those military attacks, Washington has been forced to acknowledge the tight grip of Chavismo and its massive popular support. In recent weeks, many of the illegal US sanctions and the blockade have been lifted. Experts suggest this shift reveals the true motivation behind the US aggression: a pursuit of control over Venezuela’s vast oil reserves rather than a so-called “war on drugs.”

While Wright participated in formal talks, Laura Dogu sparked diplomatic friction by posting a message on social media that pushed the “transition” narrative favored by Marco Rubio. Dogu claimed the visit was intended to advance a “three-phase plan” involving stabilization and “transition”—a clear and outright attempt at interference in Venezuela’s sovereign internal affairs that experts believe will trigger a forceful response from the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry.

A century of energy relations

Following the Miraflores Palace meeting, Rodríguez emphasized that the US and Venezuela have shared an energy relationship for nearly 150 years, dating back to asphalt extraction. She expressed hope for an agenda that is “beneficial and complementary” for both peoples, moving forward without setbacks despite historical divergences and the colonial policies of the US entity.

Rodríguez also reported discussing projects in oil, gas, mining, and electricity with Wright to establish a long-term productive partnership.

Secretary Wright claimed he brought a message from US President Donald Trump regarding a commitment to “transform” the relationship. He spoke of a broader agenda to “make the Americas great again” through trade and prosperity, seemingly ignoring the bloody military assault launched by the US just weeks prior.

Wright also addressed the easing of illegal sanctions, noting that the continuous issuance of strategic licenses is allowing Venezuelan companies to acquire inputs and boost production. He omitted, however, that these restrictions were the direct result of the US-led illegal blockade.

Friction with the US cabinet

The dialogue with Wright follows a recent clash between Rodríguez and US Treasury Secretary Bessent. On January 26, Rodríguez condemned Bessent’s “irrelevant and offensive” comments claiming the US empire would “order” elections in Venezuela. She reaffirmed that the Venezuelan people do not accept orders from external factors and that the sovereign government obeys only its citizens.

Secretary Wright, a millionaire and founder of Liberty Energy, is a leading figure in the controversial fracking sector. Confirmed to his position by the US Senate on February 3, 2025, Wright has previously denied that Washington’s interest in Venezuelan oil motivated the January 3 bombings—a claim that contradicts public statements made by Donald Trump, Marco Rubio, and Pete Hegseth. Wright is expected to visit Chevron facilities at the Petroindependencia and Petropiar joint ventures in Anzoátegui on Thursday.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

