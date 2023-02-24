US journalist Seymour Hersh revealed in a February 22 article that the US and Norway have been jointly carrying out covert maritime operations since the Vietnam War, and possibly even earlier.

The article comes days after Hersh’s article on US involvement in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines. Hersh, who exposed the US’s role in the sabotage through a journalistic investigation, stated that most of the secret planning and training for the attack took place on Norwegian soil.

“And why were highly skilled seamen and technicians from the Norwegian Navy involved?” he writes in the article. “The simple answer is that the Norwegian Navy has a long and murky history of cooperation with American intelligence.”

Hersh outlined a process that began six decades ago, when a small group of Norwegian sailors became involved in a “presidential deceit that led to an early—and bloody—turning point in the Vietnam War.” He then cited evidence that in 1964, at least two Norwegian sailors had confessed to complicity in clandestine procedures organized by the CIA.

According to the two sailors, that same year, Norway sold six combat ships to the US that were delivered to the US naval base in Da Nang, Vietnam, where Norwegian sailors also arrived, allegedly to train the US and Vietnamese military in the handling of those ships.

Later, the Norwegian personnel took part in the war, and the country sold 18 other vessels of this type to the US, six of which were destroyed in the war.

(Misión Verdad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/KZ

