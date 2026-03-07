The United States Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued General License 51 on Friday, March 6. The license authorizes US individuals and companies to conduct transactions with the Venezuelan state mining company, Minerven, related to Venezuelan-origin gold.

The license allows the export, sale, supply, storage, purchase, delivery, and transportation of Venezuelan-origin gold for import to the US, the refining of said gold in the US, and the resale or export from the US by an established US entity.

It is important to note that the issuance of this license does not imply lifting of the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the US against Venezuela, all of which remain in place.

On Thursday, March 5, Venezuela announced that, following the dialogue established with US authorities, the two governments decided to restore their diplomatic and consular relations.

In a statement, the Venezuelan government reaffirmed its willingness to move forward to a stage of constructive dialogue, based on mutual respect, sovereign equality, and shared benefits for the peoples of both countries.

(IguanaTV) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF