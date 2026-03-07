During a visit on Friday, March 6, to the venture Ceviche Verano in the Sarría community of Caracas, Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodríguez called upon the Venezuelan migrant youth to return to the country and start businesses. There is now a financing program for young people who have emigrated and want to return.

Accompanied by Ministers Sergio Lotartaro and Luis Villegas, Rodríguez toured the restaurant, which currently directly employs over 30 people.

The establishment stands out for blending Peruvian culinary techniques with Venezuelan ingredients, and has established itself as a benchmark for excellence after four years of operation in the capital.

The restaurant Ceviche Verano not only offers a high-quality cuisine but also functions as a center for cultural and musical promotion in the Sarría area.

Ceviche Verano brought the experience of Peru to Venezuela

The founder of Ceviche Verano lived as a migrant in Peru for almost five years and shared her story of overcoming challenges and how, despite the difficulties, she was able to materialize her venture.

Her story resonates with many Venezuelans who remain outside the country. Highlighting her experience, she urged other migrants not to be afraid to return to Venezuela and start businesses.

Highlighting her conversation with the founder of Ceviche Verano, Acting President Rodríguez said there are great opportunities for youth in work and production in Venezuela. She invited the migrants to return and join in the building of a future of peace and prosperity.

Since 2018, the Venezuelan government has been running the Return to the Homeland program to ensure the dignified return of Venezuelan migrants abroad who are in vulnerable situations or have experienced xenophobia and violence.

(Diario VEA) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF