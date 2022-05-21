US Refuses to Buy Oil from Venezuela (+Chevron)

Amidst a supposed “lifting” of the US imposed sanctions on Venezuela, which was announced this week by the Joe Biden administration, debates in the US Congress regarding a possible renewal of activities by US oil company Chevron have intensified.

The US Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm, has denied that the US has plans to import oil from Venezuela. During a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Granholm declared that “the United States will not import oil from Iran or Venezuela.“

The US government has not yet clarified what the terms of its eventual renewal of oil extraction operations in Venezuela will be, considering the current energy crisis brought about by the US-imposed sanctions on Russia.

The White House also confirmed that they have no intention of importing oil from the Islamic Republic of Iran, another of the countries suffering from unilateral coercive measures of the West.

Pressure and indecision

Washington continues with a bipolar discourse, in which it announces “sanctions relief” while simultaneously smearing the government of Venezuela and conditioning the relief to its own interests and agenda.

During the aforementioned hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Republican Senator Rick Scott rebuked Granholm for a possible rapprochement with Venezuela. “Why would anyone want to do business with Maduro, who has committed genocide against his own citizens, and millions of people had to leave Venezuela due to food scarcity?” he asked, without mentioning that it is precisely the US-imposed blockade that caused the scarcities in Venezuela over the last few years.

However, according to Granholm, Chevron’s license only allows the company to negotiate possible future operations in Venezuela but does not allow it to make any new deals with PDVSA.

It is clear that given the impact of the US sanctions of Russian oil imports, Biden is now forced to turn his gaze to Caracas, despite the blockade and the coercive measures that he supports and continues.

