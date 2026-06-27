US General Kevin Jarrard arriving at the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, La Guaira state, on Thursday, June 25, 2026. Photo: X/usembassyve.

US General Kevin Jarrard arriving at the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, La Guaira state, on Thursday, June 25, 2026. Photo: X/usembassyve.