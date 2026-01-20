Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez continues to make changes to her cabinet. On Monday, she announced the appointment of Nuramy Josefa Gutiérrez González as the new minister of health and the appointment of Calixto Ortega Sánchez as president of the International Center for Productive Investment (CIIP).

Nuramy Gutiérrez is a Venezuelan professional with a long career in the healthcare sector. From now on, she will be committed to strengthening healthcare and protection policies for the benefit of the Venezuelan people, Rodríguez wrote on social media. The president expressed her gratitude to Magaly Gutiérrez for her work in the health sector, confirming that she will continue to lead the Venezuelan Institute of Social Security (IVSS).

Informo al país que he designado a la doctora Nuramy Josefa Gutiérrez González, como nueva ministra del Poder Popular para la Salud. Esta profesional venezolana ha dedicado su vida a este sector, profundizará las políticas de atención y protección sanitaria dirigidas al pueblo. pic.twitter.com/pR26Oio0wN — Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv) January 20, 2026

Rodríguez noted that the appointment of Calixto Ortega as president of the CIIP will allow the continued growth of national and international investments for the Venezuelan production system in this stage of economic recovery.

“We offer our full support for the well-being and prosperity of Venezuela,” said the acting president while thanking Alex Saab for his commitment and great work at the head of the institution.

Ortega’s was among the first cabinet changes announced by Delcy Rodriguez on January 6, when he was appointed as new sectoral vice president of economy and finance, replacing Rodriguez. She noted that Ortega will have the responsibility of strategically coordinating the ministries and institutions that make up the country’s economy.

Rodríguez emphasized that these new appointments are key to continuing to promote the country’s welfare and economic development policies.

Hernán Canorea, new president of VTV

Furthermore, the acting president appointed journalist Hernán Canorea as the new president of Venezolana de Televisión (VTV), replacing Freddy Ñáñez, who had been in charge of the state channel since November 2017.

This appointment was made through Decree No. 5,216, published in Official Gazette No. 6,969, which came into effect last Friday, Jan. 16, when she announced the appointment of Miguel Perez Pirela as new head of the Information and Communication Ministry.

Canorea has had a long career in journalism within the Venezuelan system of public media. He began his career at Radio Nacional de Venezuela and later moved to television at VTV.

Position New Official Replaces Minister of Health Nuramy Gutiérrez Magaly Gutiérrez President of CIIP Calixto Ortega Sánchez Alex Saab President of VTV Hernán Canorea Freddy Ñáñez President of Patria Foundation Anabel Pereira Fernández (New Appointment)

New president of Fundación Patria

Another move by the Chavista leader was the appointment of Anabel Pereira Fernández as acting president of the Patria Foundation and president of its board of directors. Pereira has also served as minister for economy and finance since August 2024.

Pereira is a lawyer and economist by profession and has extensive experience in Venezuelan public administration within the financial and regulatory sector.

With this appointment, the executive seeks to strengthen the operational capacity of this institution which, in recent years, has become a key element in the country’s stability. The Patria Foundation is attached to the vice presidency of the Republic. and its structure is defined in its founding.

(Últimas Noticias) by Karla Patiño with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL