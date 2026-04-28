During her official visit to Barbados on Monday, Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodríguez held meetings in Bridgetown with Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and earlier with President Jeffrey Bostic.

Rodríguez was received by the Barbadian prime minister at her official residence, Ilaro Court. There, she signed the book of distinguished visitors and then met with Mottley. She was accompanied by Foreign Minister Yván Gil and other members of the official Venezuelan delegation. Barbadian authorities participated in the expanded working meeting, focused on strengthening bilateral relations and deepening collaboration with Barbados.

Together with their technical and ministerial teams, Rodríguez and Mottley reviewed the comprehensive cooperation plan that unites the two Caribbean nations. They focused on strategic sectors such as energy, education, and tourism, which are considered vital to boosting the economic growth and resilience of Venezuela and Barbados amid current global challenges.

Both leaders agreed on the need to strengthen cultural exchange and academic training as foundations for social development. In the energy and economic spheres, the delegations explored joint mechanisms to optimize resource use and open new investment opportunities that directly benefit the citizens of both countries, based on the principle of Caribbean unity.

Acting President Rodríguez arrived in Barbados on Sunday night. Mottley welcomed her and expressed certainty that the visit “will provide an opportunity for high-level discussions on areas of practical cooperation and regional development in general.”

In mid-February, Rodríguez congratulated the Barbadian government on its victory in the general elections held on February 11. The election results secured the Labour Party’s reelection for a third consecutive term, with Prime Minister Mottley at the helm.

Welcomed by President Jeffrey Bostic

Earlier on Monday, Rodríguez was received by Jeffrey Bostic, the Barbadian president. The small nation gained its independence from the United Kingdom in November 1966, but retained the British monarch as head of state until November 30, 2021, when it became a republic.

During the meeting between Bostic and Rodríguez, they and their delegations reviewed the status of various existing cooperation agreements. They also reaffirmed their strong commitment to advancing in strategic areas that promote joint development and social well-being. Key areas of interest in the bilateral relationship include air connectivity, tourism, cultural exchange, and socioproductive projects.

The meeting reaffirmed the vision of unity to strengthen strategic alliances based on complementarity and shared prosperity for the benefit of their nations.

Venezuela and Barbados have maintained diplomatic relations since 1969. They are characterized by mutual cooperation, integration, and the defense of the principle of self-determination.

This is Delcy Rodríguez’s second visit abroad since she was sworn in as acting president on January 5, following the US military aggression that left over one hundred people dead and resulted in the kidnapping of the constitutional president, Nicolás Maduro, and his wife, Deputy Cilia Flores.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF