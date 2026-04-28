Delcy Rodríguez received by the Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley at her official residence, Illaro Court, in Bridgetown on Monday, April 27, 2026. Photo: Venezuelan Presidential Press.

Delcy Rodríguez received by the Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley at her official residence, Illaro Court, in Bridgetown on Monday, April 27, 2026. Photo: Venezuelan Presidential Press.